Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

They can appoint 11 deputy CMs in Rajasthan if… : Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat mocks Congress

Shekhawat, who represents Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha, also said women and girls in Rajasthan were facing violence and atrocities but the government has been unable to stop criminals.

jaipur Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made the remark when asked about reports that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was planning to appoint more deputies apart from Sachin Pilot.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made the remark when asked about reports that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was planning to appoint more deputies apart from Sachin Pilot. (ANI Photo)
         

The Congress-led government in Rajasthan is free to appoint 11 deputy chief ministers if it is able to improve the law and order situation in the state, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said.

“If the law and order situation improves and our daughters’ safety can be ensured, then why two or five, 11 deputy chief ministers can be appointed,” the Union jal shakti minister said while speaking to reporters in his parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

They had asked the Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) about reports that chief minister Ashok Gehlot is planning to appoint more deputies apart from Sachin Pilot.

Deputy chief minister and chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit Sachin Pilot had also said earlier this week that the state can have five deputy CMs as long as the law and order situation improves.

He too was responding to speculation that Ashok Gehlot was keen to appoint more deputies. Pilot, however, had also said that he was unaware of any such plan in comment seen as a veiled criticism of the chief minister.

Shekhawat said people in Rajasthan, as well as the country, are happy with the BJP government’s performance whereas the disarray in the Congress is there for all to see.

The Congress’ former president of its Haryana unit Ashok Tanwar is staging a sit-in protest outside the Congress president’s house while the Maharashtra Congress is in a fix because of its leader Sanjay Nirupam, said Shekhawat.

“In these circumstances, it looks like there is no opposition and the BJP will win with a thumping mandate,” he said.

Shekhawat said BJP’s victory was assured in the by-polls to the Mandawa and Khinvsar seats in Rajasthan on October 21 as the sentiment is in favour of the BJP.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 14:04 IST

