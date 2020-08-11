e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 3 independent MLAs meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

3 independent MLAs meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The development comes as the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

jaipur Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(HT Photo)
         

Three independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Also read: Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated that his government will complete its full term and Congress party will win the next Assembly elections as well.

The development comes as the Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

In the 200 members assembly, Congress has 107 MLAs. BJP has 72 MLAs. There are 3 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLAs. There are 2 BTP, 2 CPI(M) and 1 RLD legislators also in the House. There are 13 independent MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly.

tags
top news
Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated
Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
LIVE: New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after fresh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after fresh Covid-19 cases
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
‘Daughter for a lifetime’: SC backs women’s share in parental property
‘Daughter for a lifetime’: SC backs women’s share in parental property
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
PM Modi urges states to ramp up testing, says their role is crucial in Covid-19 fight
PM Modi urges states to ramp up testing, says their role is crucial in Covid-19 fight
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In