Tiger monitoring hit as Sariska Reserve yet to get funds for 2018-19

The Rajasthan government’s delay in releasing the budget for 2018-19 is affecting the monitoring of tigers at Sariska reserve. The authorities at Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) said that they were unable to clear the dues of staff due to lack of funds.

As a result, home guards and village volunteers are pulling out of the security duty at the park, leaving the tigers at God’s mercy. On December 31, 40 home guards engaged in security duty at the park pulled out because they were not paid wages for nine months, said the authorities, adding that the village volunteers have also expressed their reluctance in continuing the monitoring of tigers for lack of payment. The authorities said the government is yet to release the budget for the current financial year despite several reminders.

“We are facing an acute shortage of staff after the home guards were withdrawn,” said Govind Sagar Bhardwaj, the additional principal chief conservator of forest (additional PCCF) of STR. “The reserve is already working with 25% of its sanctioned staff; the recent developments may lead to a complete collapse of the monitoring system anytime,” he added.

Each home guard is paid Rs 21,000 a month and the village volunteer gets a monthly compensation of Rs 7,000. There are about 100 volunteers in the reserve, who keep tabs on movement of tigers and look out for any possible attempt to poach the majestic animal.

“We haven’t been able to release payment to home guards for nine months and payment to village volunteers is also erratic,” Bhardwaj said.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Rs 7.12 crore were sanctioned for the STR under the annual plan operations (APO) category. The amount is shared by the NTCA and the state government in a ratio of 60:40. The NTCA transferred its share of Rs 4.6 crore to the state in July, but the state government is yet to release its share of Rs 3.6 crore yet.

The budget received under the APO is used to carry out activities such as patrolling and monitoring, payment to home guards and village volunteers, solar fencing, installing camera trap and digging water holes. The STR is under debt of Rs 37 lakh against patrolling only, while payment of home guards and village volunteers is also due, the authorities said.

