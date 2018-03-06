Transport company’s clerk, brother held for faking ₹25-lakh loot

The Kota City police have nabbed a transport company’s clerk and his brother for fabricating a ₹25-lakh loot.

Kota City superintendent of police Anshuman Bhomiya said that owner of a transport company named Rajasthan Delhi Roadways, Pankaj Bajaj, who also runs a pan masala business, on Monday night filed a complaint with the police stating that he owed ₹25 lakh to another pan masala trader, Murli of Ganesh Talab area in the city.

Murli visited him earlier in the evening to collect the money. As the cash amount was big and Murli had come riding a two-wheeler, he requested Bajaj to make the payment at his establishment in the Ganesh Talab area.

The complainant stated that he asked Rajendra Singh alias Rahul, 24, who worked as a clerk in his transport company, to take the cash in a car, while Murli escorted him on his two-wheeler. On the way, Murli moved ahead of Rajendra’s car.

Later, Rajendra called up Bajaj’s partner Harish and told him that two men riding a two-wheeler intercepted his car between Gobariya Baori crossing and Ret Mandi crossing and robbed him of ₹25 lakh at gunpoint.

Bhomiya said that police enquired from locals and investigated CCTV cameras to conclude that no such crime had taken place on the route. During intense questioning, Rajendra (24) admitted to fabricating the loot story, he said, adding that the accused took the help of his younger brother Narendra Singh (21) in the crime. Later, police recovered the entire amount from the possession of the accused.

Bhomiya said that when Murli moved ahead of Rajendra’s car, the latter stopped his car and handed over the bag containing ₹25 lakh to his younger brother. Rajendra was in a financial crisis and he planned the fake robbery to clear his debts, the SP added.