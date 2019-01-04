Two die of swine flu in Rajasthan, 44 cases reported in a day

Two people died of swine flu in Jodhpur while 44 positive fresh cases were reported on Thursday, mostly from popular tourist destinations of Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer, according to the health department.

Of the fresh cases, 17 were from Jodhpur, nine from Jaipur, two each from Ajmer, Pali, Kota and Udaipur, three each from Sikar and Barmer, one case each from Tonk, Dausa, Jaisalmer and Rajsamand, the department said. From January 1 to 3, 88 cases were reported in Rajasthan with three deaths.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said: “We will do the needful to check the spread of the virus. The health department is on alert to bring the situation under control.”

”The cases of death have been unfortunate. I have urged the health department to ensure no further casualties happen due to the virus. People should get timely treatment,” the minister said.

Sharma has directed the officials to make separate outdoor arrangements for the diagnosis and treatment of the virus at hospitals attached to medical colleges, district hospitals and subdivisional hospitals in the state. He has asked to put banners indicating about separate outdoor arrangement at hospitals.

The minister urged the people not to panic and added that they should consult the doctor without delay in case of symptoms, including sore throat, running nose, body pain, cough and high fever.

Sharma said adequate medicines are available at all health centres across the state and special teams are being deployed to monitor the situation.

“Any negligence on the part of medical staff will not be tolerated. Medical officers have been directed to be alert. On finding swine flu positive cases, tests should also be conducted of the patient’s family members. A door-to-door survey of 50 houses around the victim’s house should be carried out,” Sharma said.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:01 IST