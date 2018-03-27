University for specially abled to come up soon in Rajasthan

A government-run university for specially abled persons will start functioning in Rajasthan soon to provide them with education and skills.

The university will come up at Jamdoli on the outskirts of Jaipur from the next academic session, said Anupama Jorwal, director, specially abled persons, in the social justice and empowerment department.

A proposal for establishing the university has been sent by the department to the cabinet for approval. The proposal was made by chief minister Vasundhara Raje in 2017, and Rs 6.5 crore has been earmarked for the university in the 2018-19 budget. The state has 15 lakh specially abled persons, according to the 2011 census.

“The aim is to provide education to the differently abled; there is no divyang-friendly school or college to cater to those with disabilities, such as speech, hearing impairment, blindness, or mental illness,” said JC Mohanty, additional chief secretary, social justice and empowerment.

“There is a shortage of special teachers for educating specially abled persons as per their requirements and the university will bridge that gap.” Mohanty said the university would be open to all, but around 50% seats would be reserved for specially abled students.

Those who graduate from the university will be employed in educational and other institutions for those with disabilities as well as managing the government-run residential homes for the specially abled, he said.

The university will offer B.ed, M.ed, diploma and certificate courses. To start with, it will offer two-year B.ed courses in visual impairment, hearing impairment, mental retardation and learning disability.

“The courses have been approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India,” said Jorwal. “More courses would be added in due course.”