‘Water is government priority,no dearth of fund’: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan’s minister of public health and engineering department BD Kalla on Thursday said all measures are taken to ensure drinking water supply in the state and there will be no dearth of funds and sanctions as it is the government’s priority.

Speaking on the water situation in the state in the state assembly during zero hour, he informed the house that till date the state has received 187.53mm rainfall, which in general should be 209.94mm. In 2018, the rainfall received was 277.40mm.

In districts such as Bikaner, Alwar, Baran, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Nagaur, Jaipur and Tonk – the rainfall has been 20%-60% below normal. These districts in 2018 had also received less rainfall, said Kalla.

The minister said Bisalpur dam, which supplies water to Jaipur city and rural, Ajmer, and Dausa has supply availability till August 30, 2019 – the department had to depend on other sources to supply water. He added at per day 0.02tmc water is supplied from the dam.

Similarly in Jawai dam of Pali district water availability for supply is till August 20, 2019 due to delayed monsoon this year and less rains in 2018.

He said districts dependent on Indira Gandhi Canal such as Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Churu, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jhunjhunu – the drinking water supply will be satisfactory as surface water is available and gaps will be filled with new water sources.

Similarly for districts dependent on Chambal River such as Kota, Bundi, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Bhilwara etc, the supply will be satisfactory and for additional requirements will be made through new sources.

Whereas for districts dependent on Narbada Canal such as Jalore and Barmer – new water sources will be developed as required and through transport the supply will be ensured. In Sirohi region, the contingency plan has already been sanctioned, which is being executed.

The water supply situation in Udaipur division is satisfactory – though 20% more than the normal rainfall has been received but the flow to dams is negligible, he said.

Kalla said districts dependent only on ground water such as Alwar, Dausa, Sikar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur etc, the water supply will be ensured through transport and new water sources. “Due to less rainfall, the small and medium dams of the state have not received water – looking to which the department has been asked to be vigilant and aware. The officials are asked to prepare action plan where under phase-I (August to September) the focus will be on transport; in September the monsoon will be reviewed and if required phase-II will be started where new tube well will be dug, pipeline expansion, road and rail transport will be made,” he said.

He said if phase-III will be required than adequate budget will be allocated to districts through disaster relief funds. The government has started 24x7 control rooms at all field offices to resolve public grievances and regular monitoring is done. “I appeal all to understand the situation, ensure optimum and support government in saving water,” said Kalla.

He said for smooth supply of drinking water the government has sanctioned 361 works in urban area of which 80% are complete and 1364 works in rural (85% completed).

The state dependence on ground water is 78%. Of total ground water availability 13% is being used. All the 222 cities of the state are benefitted with various drinking water schemes – of which around 28% urban areas are provided water through surface sources and 50% through groundwater sources; and rest 22% cities through both surface and ground sources.

He informed to meet the water requirement of Ajmer as phase-I of contingency plan Rs 10.81 crore are sanctioned to dig tube well and handpumps; in Dausa 10 tubewells will be dug at Ban Ganga River; for Udaipur new works will be started, if required of Rs 115 crore; and for Pali Rs 13.07 crore are sanctioned for various works.

