Water recedes from Kota, Bundi districts as rain stops

Jul 30, 2019

Water has receded from the waterlogged areas of Rajasthan’s Kota and Bundi districts, as little rainfall was recorded in the two districts in last 24 hours, the district administration officials said.

The recent rainfall has filled 12 small and medium dams of the Hadoti region, an official of the irrigation department said.

The lull in the rains has provided respite to the people facing problems due to water-logging in various many areas of the Kota city. “Water has receded in Prem Nagar, Talwandi, Talab basti and other locations of Kota and no rescue operation was done today (Monday),” said Devendra Gautam, the chief fire officer and head of the rescue team of the Kota Municipal Corporation (KMC).

After incessant rains during last three days, little rainfall was recorded in the two districts since Sunday morning. According to the meteorological department, Kota recorded 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Kota registered over 6 inches of rainfall till Sunday morning.

According to the data provided by the irrigation department, 375.79 mm rainfall was recorded in Kota district so far against the average of 326.20 mm,

421.54 mm rainfall was recorded in Bundi against the average of 301.90 mm and 357.50 mm rainfall was recorded in Jhalawar against the average of 345.80 mm. In Baran, 367.71 mm rainfall was recorded against the average of

351.10 mm. Meanwhile, urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal has ordered for removing encroachment near drains to prevent water-logging in Kota city.

The recent rains have improved water level in the dams of Hadoti region. Jitendra Shekhar, executive engineer of irrigation department’s control room for dams of Chambal river, told HT that already 12 dams of Hadoti region are filled up to their brim, of which eight dams are in Baran, three in Bundi and one dam is in Kota district.

However, there are total 147 small and big dams in the Hadoti region, which are yet to be filled.

According to the irrigation control room, the water level in Gandhi Sagar dam is 1265.88 feet against the storage capacity of 1312 feet, 1139.54 feet in Rana Pratap Sagar against the capacity of 1157.40 feet, 973.40 feet in Jawahar Sagar dam against the capacity of 980 feet and 852.80 feet in Kota barrage against the capacity of 854.4 feet.

However, Shekhar said, the dams of Chambal river are yet to be filled.

Meanwhile, a teenager, Bunty Bheel (18), who is feared to have drowned in a rivulet in Bundi on Sunday, is still missing.

Jul 30, 2019