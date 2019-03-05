JeM’s Masood Azhar’s brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, 43 others of banned outfits detained: Pak

New Delhi/Guwahati/Dhar (MP): Terrorist Masood Azhar’s brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and 43 others linked to banned outfits were detained by Pakistan government, a minister has said.

The order for their detention was issued on Tuesday, a day after a high-level meeting took place in Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on March 4 (Monday) to review the National Action Plan (NAP) and which was attended by all provincial governments.

The order states, “It was decided to speed up action against all proscribed organisations. In compliance, 44 under-observation members of proscribed organisations, including Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hamad Azhar, have been taken in preventive detention for investigation. These actions will continue as per the decisions taken in National Security Committee (NSC), while reviewing National Action Plan.”

The move comes barely 10 days after an Indian Air Force strike at Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

Addressing a press conference, the Pakistan Interior minister Shahryar Afridi refused to divulge the names of the detained individuals and said that the detained people will be investigated and if they are found involved in any terror activities, they will be charged and placed under arrest. He said that the crackdown, announced on March 4, will continue for two weeks.

Afridi said if there is proof of their complicity in any terror activities, the Pakistan government holds the right to seize the assets of the banned groups.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put Pakistan on a tight deadline to stop terror funding and to act against terror organisations operating on its soil. The FATF is an international organisation that works to stop terror funding.

If it fails to act on its promises made to the FATF, Pakistan, which is already on the ‘grey’ list might find itself being blacklisted. Such a move would make it very difficult for Prime Minister Imran Khan to obtain loans from international funding institutions such as the World Bank.

The air force strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot early on February 26 was intended to demonstrate that India has the intention and capability to carry out the strike at camps run by terror groups in Pakistan, sources said on Tuesday.

“If there is another terrorist attack, all options are available to the government,” the sources said.

Saying that India’s focus now was on fighting terrorism, the sources downplayed Pakistan’s claims that its soil is not being used for terrorism and that it was taking action against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Those who want figures on deaths in air strikes should go to Pakistan and count, Rajnath tells Congress

Taking a swipe at the opposition, especially Congress, union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked detractors to go to Pakistan and count the number of those killed in recent strikes by Indian Air Force jets in the neighbouring nation.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Dhubri, Singh targeted those leaders who were questioning the air strikes and seeking exact figure on the number of deaths at strikes in Jaish-e-Mohammad camps at Balakot on February 26.

“Should our IAF pilots have visited the sites of the strikes and counted those killed? What kind of drama is this? If our friends in Congress want numbers, I would ask them to go to Pakistan and count. Ask people there how many people were killed by our IAF pilots,” he said.

PM Modi stings Congress for questions on IAF strike Jaish terror camp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the opposition leaders seeking clarification from the central government over strike by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp in Pakistan saying that they “are trying to weaken the position of India”. PM Modi the opposition leaders abuse him over “decisive action” against terror and they “get applause” in Pakistan.

“They (opposition leaders) have become the poster boys of Pakistan. Their statements make headlines in the newspapers of Pakistan,” said PM Modi adding, “They see Pakistan as angel of peace.”

“Someone seeks proof of IAF strike, someone else demands to know the number of casualties caused by our air force. They want to weaken the fight against terrorism. They are trying to break the morale of armed forces. When the whole world is with India, they are trying to weaken the position of India,” said PM Modi at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

Without taking name of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the prime minister alleged that he had given “clean chit” to Pakistan in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, in which more than 160 people were killed. “To him, [former Al Qaida chief) Osama bin Laden was an angel of peace,” PM Modi said attacking Digvijaya Singh.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 21:28 IST