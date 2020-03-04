RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1098 JE vacancies begins today

jobs

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:17 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection (RSMSSB) will begin the online registration process for the Junior Engineer recruitment (JE) today March 4, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from today onwards. The last date to apply for the RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020 is April 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1098 vacancies of Junior Engineer. Out of which, 998 vacancies are for the scheduled area, and 100 for non-scheduled area.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. OBC and Non-creamy layer applicants needs to pay Rs 350, while the applicants from the reserved category have to pay Rs 250 as registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: