e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1098 JE vacancies begins today

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1098 vacancies of Junior Engineer. Out of which, 998 vacancies are for the scheduled area, and 100 for non-scheduled area.

jobs Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:17 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection (RSMSSB) will begin the online registration process for the Junior Engineer recruitment (JE) today March 4, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from today onwards. The last date to apply for the RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020 is April 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1098 vacancies of Junior Engineer. Out of which, 998 vacancies are for the scheduled area, and 100 for non-scheduled area.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. OBC and Non-creamy layer applicants needs to pay Rs 350, while the applicants from the reserved category have to pay Rs 250 as registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

tags
top news
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
‘Escalation doesn’t always lead to war’: Army chief on Balakot strikes
‘Escalation doesn’t always lead to war’: Army chief on Balakot strikes
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Shortage of doctors, hospital beds hurdles in fighting coronavirus in India
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
Dark Mode is finally available for WhatsApp users around the world
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news