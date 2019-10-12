I-T dept raids continue in Karnataka, Rs 9 cr seized from several medical colleges

karnataka

The Income Tax Department’s raids continued for a second day at medical colleges and other premises linked to former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former union minister RL Jalappa. A senior official said the department had recovered Rs 9 crore worth of property so far in searches at 30 locations across the state.

The raids were conducted at the Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Dental College, that are affiliated to Tumakuru-based Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, where Parameshwara is chancellor. The other college raided was the Sri Devraj Urs Medical College, affiliated to the Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, of which Jalappa is the chairman. Both are deemed universities.

The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into a medical seat scam. The scheme involved candidates of the NEET, who were already pursuing medical training, taking the entrance exam and blocking seats in these colleges.

