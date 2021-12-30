Karnataka health minister says seven UK returnees test positive for new Covid-19 strain

karnataka

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:43 IST

Seven people in Karnataka have contracted the new variant of coronavirus, informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

“Out of the UK returnees, seven people in Karnataka have contracted this new variant. 3 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and 4 in Shivamogga are infected. Everyone must follow the government guidelines to contain new variant, institutional quarantine must be strictly adhered with,” Sudhakar said while speaking at the Homeopathy day function at RGUHS in Bengaluru.

There is a need to develop medicine for Covid-19 in Homeopathy as well, he added.

According to a statement from the Karnataka health department, emphasising the importance of research in medical science, the Minister said that there is a need to focus more on research in medical education as India has become a mere importer and manufacturer.

“Arsenicum album is said to be effective to control Covid-19, but there is a need to develop proper medicine for Corona in Homeopathy, he said.

Asserting that homeopathy practice should be emcouraged, he said: “It was widely used when typhoid was detected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has given more importance to Ayush. Our government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be deputing one Ayush doctor at each PHCs across the state.”