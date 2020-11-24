e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka is well prepared for Covid vaccine delivery: State health minister

Karnataka is well prepared for Covid vaccine delivery: State health minister

“The government has identified 29,451 session sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme,” Dr Sudhakar said in a statement.

karnataka Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
On the storage facilities in the state, the minister said Karnataka has around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines.
On the storage facilities in the state, the minister said Karnataka has around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

The Karnataka government has initiated measures for delivery, distribution and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it arrives as advised by the Centre, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The State Task Force on Covid-19 recently met and reviewed preparations made for vaccine storage and delivery, he said.

“The government has identified 29,451 session sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme,” Dr Sudhakar said in a statement.

The Health Care Workers’ data has already been compiled for all the government facilities.

At least 80 per cent of the private health facilities have also shared their data.

Compilation of data for the remaining 20 per cent private facilities is likely to be completed in a week, the minister added.

On the storage facilities in the state, the minister said Karnataka has around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines.

“With a view to having a better supply chain network and distribution of vaccines in a timely manner, three new regional vaccine stores Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari have been proposed,” Sudhakar pointed out.

He opined that these newly proposed Regional Vaccine Stores will also require additional Walk-in-Coolers and Walk- in-Freezers.

The assessment of the Vaccine Stores has been completed, he noted.

The state has 10 Walk-in-Coolers and 4 Walk-in-Freezers.

Further, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India is going to supply three Walk-in-Coolers and two Walk-in-Freezers for which necessary civil works are being initiated.

“In order to have an exact assessment of the cold storage capacity required for Covid-19 vaccine programme, the number of doses in each vial, the volume of a vial, need to be assessed,” Sudhakar said.

On dry storage facility, Sudhakar said the state needs to have dry storage space assessment for the vaccine programme.

He explained that the Government of India has already allocated certain deep freezers and ice lined refrigerators as per the Universal Immunization Programme norms.

Regarding the usage of animal husbandry department’s facilities, the minister said in order to have adequate capacity, the cold storage facilities of the Animal Husbandry Department are also being compiled.

Further, the spare cold storage facilities available with private hospitals especially the chain hospital is also being assessed, he added.

tags
top news
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In