Second blood sample of Kerala man who died of flu tests negative for covid-19

Kochi has been on high alert ever since he landed at the airport with symptoms similar to COVID-19 on Friday night.

kerala Updated: Mar 02, 2020 04:24 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
People cover their faces with clothes as they exit from a coronavirus isolated ward at Kochi Medical collage in Kochi.
People cover their faces with clothes as they exit from a coronavirus isolated ward at Kochi Medical collage in Kochi.(ANI)
         

The second blood samples of a Malaysia-returned man, who later died in an isolation ward in a hospital in Kerala, tested negative for COVID-19 at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said health officials.

The body of Jainesh (36) was later handed over to his relatives for cremation. Relatives were earlier sounded that if he turned positive in the second test, his body will be buried under the international medical norms.

His body fluids were tested negative at the Virology Institute in Alappuzha for H1NI and COVID-19 the next day. His second sample was sent again to doubly ensure he was negative for coronavirus, doctors had said.

Before the second result surfaced, he died on Saturday from pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis .

FISHERMEN TRAPPED IN IRAN PLEAD FOR HELP

At least 17 fishermen from Kerala, trapped in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak, sent a video on Sunday. In the video, they pleaded for help, pointing out that they were trapped without basic necessities.

