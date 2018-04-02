13 children injured, 1 critically, after accident at Kolkata amusement park

Thirteen children were injured, one critically, after they came crashing to the ground from a height of about 10feet during a joy ride at an amusement park near West Bengal’s Kolkata on Sunday night, officials said on Monday.

The accident happened at Eco Park in New Town, Rajarhat when a norwester struck and the gust of winds snapped the nylon ropes that tied the balloon to the ground.

“We were jumping on the balloon when we were suddenly thrown to the ground,” Ipsita Biswas, a child who escaped with bruises on her lips, said.

Four children were admitted to a hospital and others sent home after treatment. One of the park’s staffs also broke his hand in the accident.

Four-year-old Riyan Nayak, who was critically injured, and his seven-year-old sister Manisha Nayak were rushed to the Apollo Hospital near EM Bypass a few minutes before 9pm. Riyan was diagnosed with a head injury and was put on a ventilator, said the hospital authorities.

The condition of the Nayaks was described as “critical” by the hospital authorities and Yatika, 6, and Purbi Sharma, 9 were supposed to be “stable”.

“The callous attitude of the authorities was apparent. No one from the authorities came forward to help. It was evident they were unprepared to handle such mishaps,” Ipsita’s father Gobinda Biswas said.

Spread over 480 acres, Eco Park is one of the largest amusement parks in the country and is frequently highlighted by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attract visitors to the state.

Officials at the meteorological office said the wind speed was recorded up to 85km per hour on Sunday evening.

“We have set up a two-member enquiry committee,” Debasish Sen, the chairperson of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation that is in charge of New Town, said.

No complaint was lodged till Monday morning and the police registered a general diary, which is used to record all the major incidents within the jurisdiction of a police station every day.

Seventeen people, mostly school children, were injured in August 2012 when the connecting rope of a “swirl ride” snapped in an amusement park at Nicco Park in Kolkata’s Salt Lake township.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in November 2016 when a bucket seat of a carousel in a ride in an amusement park in Howrah collapsed throwing her on the concrete floor.