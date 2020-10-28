Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s heath continues to be critical but stable

kolkata

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:43 IST

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition was stable but critical, doctors treating him said late on Tuesday night. Chatterjee, 85, was tested positive for Covid-19 on October 6. He was hospitalised in Kolkata and put on ventilator support on Monday afternoon.

“His health condition was critical. But we have managed to stabilise the parameters. There has been not much change in terms of improvement or deterioration,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading a team of doctors treating the thespian, told media late on Tuesday.

During the day doctors said his gastrointestinal bleeding had stopped and the urine output had increased to “acceptable levels”. The worrying factor was that the urea and creatinine levels were going up. Nephrologists were exploring options whether he would need some support in the form of renal replacement therapy. His platelet count was stable.

“We are now mostly dealing with secondary infections and their repercussions. We are expecting that he would respond to medications that have been given and that his kidney function would bounce back,” said Kar.

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.

“As of now, our priorities are to correct the renal function and stop the deterioration of any other organs. The main issue that has been bothering us over the past few days is his consciousness level,” Kar said.