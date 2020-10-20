e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Amid festive season, Kolkata Police seize huge amount of cash, illegal firearms

Amid festive season, Kolkata Police seize huge amount of cash, illegal firearms

In one incident, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house on Eliot Road in south Kolkata and seized cash amounting Rs 1.6 crore.

kolkata Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A search has been initiated to nab the accused and investigation is on.
A search has been initiated to nab the accused and investigation is on.
         

Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) seized huge amounts of cash and illegal firearms in two separate incidents on Monday.

In one incident, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house on Eliot Road in south Kolkata and seized cash amounting Rs 1.6 crore. Gold ornaments, two laptops and two smartphones were also seized.

“The prime suspect, Md Emraan, was not present in the house. Family members could not provide any satisfactory answer as to why Emraan had stored such a huge amount of cash in his house,” said a senior STF official.

A search has been initiated to nab the accused and investigation is on to ascertain why did he store the cash in his house.

In another incident, two illegal firearms-dealer were arrested from Strand Road in central Kolkata, police said. The accused have been identified as Sujato Goswami and Md Sahid. Both are residents of Hooghly district near Kolkata.

“Eight improvised firearms were seized. The duo was produced in a court on Tuesday. They have been sent to police custody. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior official of the STF.

The incident has raised eyebrows as the festive season is going on and the 2021 assembly election is also approaching.

