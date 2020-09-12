e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal CID may file additional chargesheet in TMC MLA’s murder case

Bengal CID may file additional chargesheet in TMC MLA’s murder case

According to a senior officer in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the supplementary chargesheet might name the party’s Ranaghat MP, Jagannath Sarkar, who was, in the past, questioned in connection with the case.

kolkata Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
Biswas, the state’s ruling party MLA from Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.(PTI file photo)
         

The West Bengal CID is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet next week in connection with the murder of TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas.

According to a senior officer in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the supplementary chargesheet might name the party’s Ranaghat MP, Jagannath Sarkar, who was, in the past, questioned in connection with the case.

Apart from Sarkar, BJP leader Mukul Roy was also questioned by the agency.

Sources in the department said phone call records have revealed that Sarkar had spoken to one of the accused in the case several times before Biswas was murdered.

Biswas, the state’s ruling party MLA from Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

