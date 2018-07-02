Bengal cops hunt for businessman who secretly recorded woman’s video in bathroom

Police in Bengal’s Malda district have launched a hunt for a businessman who allegedly shot a video of his neighbour taking a bath and shared it on Facebook and then threatened her family after she lodged a complaint.

The family of a 38-year-old woman in Malda was threatened with dire consequences after she refused to withdraw a police complaint against the businessman in Bakharpur village under Kaliachak police station in Malda district, about 400 km north of Kolkata.

The accused Imrul Sheikh is a prosperous cloth merchant and a neighbour of the victim. He is in his early thirties.

According to the woman, he regularly visited their house. Several days ago he came to their house and went to the bathroom.

“He planted a spy cam somewhere inside. A video of 45 minutes was captured. On June 18 some villagers saw the video on their Facebook pages,” said the victim.

“Along with the victim’s family some villagers went to the house of Imrul Sheikh. Confronted, he confessed in front of his father Ataul Sheikh that he committed the crime. But the Sheikhs requested the villagers to settle the issue in lieu of money. But the victim lodged a police complaint. However, police did not arrest the culprit,” alleged Mohammad Moinul Khan, a local Trinamool Congres leader.

On Saturday evening, evening a kangaroo court was held in the village to ‘settle’ the issue. In the assembly some followers of Imrul Sheikh attacked the village headman for suggesting that the accused should face the consequences of his act. Sheikh’s supporters allegedly threatened the family members of the victim for not taking back the police complaint.

“My wife isn’t going out of the house after her nude video has gone viral. Everyone in the village is taunting her. Imrul used to come to our house regularly but we did not have any idea where he kept the spy camera. I want stern punishment for him,” said the husband of the victim.

“We have no words to condemn the act of the businessman. On Saturday, the accused and his followers attacked the village headman in a kangaroo court. Then Imrul fled the area,” said Mohammad Khan, a Trinamool Congress member of the Gayesbari gram panchayat.

“We have started an investigation on the basis of the complaint but the accused is on the run. Raids are on to nab him,” said additional superintendent of police Dipak Sarkar.