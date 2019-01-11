Bengal district magistrate transferred after video of him beating man in police station goes viral

The district magistrate of Alipurduar in West Bengal was removed from his post on Thursday, four days after he beat up a man inside a police station for allegedly posting an obscene remark about his wife on social media.

Nikhil Nirmal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was shifted as the managing director of West Bengal Tribal Development Cooperative Cooperation Ltd, regarded as a less significant position.

Binod Kumar Sarkar, 32, was arrested for posting the objectionable message.

Nirmal and his wife stormed the Falakata police station on January 6 and by the next day, the nearly six-minute video of the incident became viral where the couple can be seen hitting Sarkar repeatedly even as he kept apologising for his behaviour.

They thrashed Sarkar in front of the inspector-in-charge of the police station Soumyajit Roy. A few of the couple’s friends, who accompanied them to the police station, recorded the incident on their phone.

Nirmal’s wife further stirred controversy by congratulating her husband on social media for beating up Sarkar.

On Thursday, the personnel and administrative reforms department issued a notification transferring Nirmal to the new position. Nirmal has been replaced by Subhanjan Das, who was the additional secretary of the health and family welfare department.

A personal and administrative reforms department official, who did not wish to be named, said the state government had to seek the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) before transferring Nirmal.

“The electoral rolls are being revised and, therefore, all district magistrates are under the administrative jurisdiction of the ECI. We got the ECI nod today and issued the notification for transfer,” the official said.

All opposition parties in the state wanted Nirmal and his wife to be arrested for their behaviour apart from action against Roy for allowing the incident to happen.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:20 IST