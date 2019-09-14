Bengal labourer arrested for raping, murdering minor who came to watch TV at his home

kolkata

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:11 IST

Barely a month after his own daughter got married, Sujan Patra, a wage labourer living in a slum at Haldia township in Bengal’s East Midnapore district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering the 13-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The girl used to go to the 45-year-old man’s shanty to watch television every evening but went missing on Friday. Local people later found her body in a sack hidden inside Patra’s home. There were several injuries and tell-tale signs of sexual torture, said police officers looking into the case. The crime took place around 120 km to the west of Kolkata.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the allegation of rape. Patra has been booked for murder. The charge of rape will be added once we get the report,” Kudrate Khoda, inspector-in-charge, Haldia police station, said.

On Friday, Patra was alone at home since his wife was visiting their daughter who got married a month ago. The minor came to watch television when he allegedly raped her. The girl’s mother and other slum dwellers told police that they heard the girl crying but Patra claimed he was alone when they inquired. He even locked the shanty and left, saying he had some work, said police.

According to the police, Patra returned later in the night and killed the girl. He packed the body in a sack but did not get the opportunity to dump it. The neighbours later forcibly entered his home and found the sack.

“Patra’s daughter used to visit us and play with my child. I always thought he treated my daughter as his own. I cannot imagine how he did this,” said the minor’s mother.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:09 IST