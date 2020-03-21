Bengal woman held for LeT links was trying to honey-trap soldiers, suspect police

kolkata

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:52 IST

The 22-year-old woman, who was arrested in West Bengal on Thursday for alleged links with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was trying to honey-trap Indian soldiers, sleuths who interrogated her over Thursday and Friday, said.

Tania Parvin, a first-year student of masters’ degree, was arrested from her residence at the Bangladesh-bordering Malayapur village, within Baduria police station jurisdictions in Basirhat police district, on Thursday. She was produced at a court in the district and remanded to 14-days’ police custody.

“It has come to our notice while investigating the contents in her mobile phones that she was trying to befriend soldiers in the India Army using Facebook and WhatsApp. She was evidently trying to honey-trap them. However, it seems she was yet to get any success,” said an officer at the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police who is part of the investigation.

Ajay Kumar Nand, inspector general of STF, said that they have unearthed the woman’s direct links with terrorists based in Pakistan.

“Her direct connection with LeT operatives based in Pakistan has been established. She was using the dark web to interact with them. We expect her interrogation to provide us with further leads in busting the whole network,” Nand said.

The Hafiz Saeed-led organisation, responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is one of the deadliest anti-India terror groups.

It is being suspected that she provided WhatsApp numbers obtained on Indian SIM cards for use by people in Pakistan, said the police officer. The police have also obtained the recharge details of both her SIM cards and were surprised to see recharges worth Rs. 3,000 to Rs 4,000 over the past few months.

“She hails from a very humble background. It’s impossible for her to get this amount of money for a mobile recharge if she was not receiving funds from other sources,” a police officer said.

Her father Alamin Mondal is a daily wage earner. He works as a helper to masons. Parvin used to teach local children in her spare time.

Government pleader Arun Kumar Pal of Basirhat court said that the woman had been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 121 (waging war against the government), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 124A (sedition), and 66F (cyber-terrorism) of the Information Technology Act.

“Two mobile phones, two Indian SIM cards and a diary have been recovered from her possession,” Pal said.