BJP moves Calcutta high court over state cooperation for West Bengal rally
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday moved the Calcutta high court, seeking directive to the Mamata Banerjee administration to cooperate with the party’s 40-day long Ganatantra Bachao Yatra (Save Democracy Rally) — starting December 7 — across the state.kolkata Updated: Nov 30, 2018 23:13 IST
“We were forced to move court because the administration turned a deaf ear to our repeated pleas for a discussion on the peaceful commencement of our programme,” said BJP state unit vice-president, Pratap Banerjee, adding the party expects the matter to be heard on December 3.
According to Jay Prakash Majumdar, another vice-president, the party received no response to its letters dated October 29 and November 5 which sought an appointment with home secretary Atri Bhattacharya for discussing the route and other aspects of the rally.
Three raths — air-conditioned buses — will travel across the state and converge in Kolkata in the second half of January. The buses will carry senior BJP leaders, including more than a dozen chief ministers from BJP-ruled states. The itinerary was tweaked to suit the schedule of Amit Shah.
First Published: Nov 30, 2018 23:13 IST