BJP worker allegedly shot at by TMC worker in West Bengal

BJP worker, Ramprasad Mondal was shot at outside his house on Thursday, by goons who opened fire, without any provocation.

kolkata Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
South 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
Ramprasad Mondal is admitted at Kolkata National Medical College hospital for treatment.
Ramprasad Mondal is admitted at Kolkata National Medical College hospital for treatment.(ANI Photo)
         

Ramprasad Mondal, a BJP worker, was left injured after he was allegedly shot at by a local TMC worker at Baruipur at South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Mondal was shot at outside his house on Thursday, by goons who opened fire, without any provocation.

BJP District President, Sunip Das, termed the attack unfortunate and said, “TMC supporters have been attacking BJP party workers here and vandalising our offices. Some people had left the place due to this reason. They had returned before the Durga puja to spend time with their families but suddenly tonight a few of TMC members turned up and attacked his home with pistols.”

He was first taken to the Baruipur hospital by the locals, which after primary treatment referred him to the Kolkata National Medical College hospital for further treatment.

TMC leader Shyamsundar Chakraborty, however, denied the charge and said his party was not involved in the attack.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:00 IST

