Charge-sheet filed against five Kolkata men for allegedly raping 12-yr-old

All five were charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four of the accused are aged between 20 and 25 years.

kolkata Updated: Feb 14, 2020 20:54 IST
The Kolkata police on Friday filed a charge-sheet in court against five men who were arrested a week ago for raping a 12-year-old girl. The victim was forced to drink alcohol and taken from one location to the next.

All five were charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four of the accused are aged between 20 and 25 years.

“Charge-sheet was submitted against the five accused in Ekbalpore PS Case No 39 dated 07/02/2020 under several sections of IPC and POCSO Act after completing the investigation within seven days,” said joint commissioner of police (crime) Murli Dhar Sharma.

Charges were brought under sections 342,366A, 506, 376D and 34 of IPC and Sec 6 of POCSO Act.

The minor had gone out with one of the accused in the afternoon of February 6. When she did not return home, her parents filed a missing complaint with the police.

The girl returned home on Friday morning and a complaint of rape was lodged at Ekbalpore police station.

According to the complaint, the girl was taken to a house in the city’s Parnashree area. Two more accused came to the house and the three men drank alcohol. The minor was allegedly forced to drink alcohol before she was raped by the three. After this, they went to another house in the Ekbalpore area where two more men took part in the crime.

The arrest of the accused, medical examinations of the victim and the accused men, forensic examination of the crime scene, recording of the victim’s statement u/s 164 CrPC, seizure of CCTV footage and its examination after obtaining court orders were all done within a week, said Sharma.

