e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Driven out of guest house for being Muslims, say 10 madarsa teachers

Driven out of guest house for being Muslims, say 10 madarsa teachers

An employee of the second guest house, who did not want to be named, said after the arrests of six suspected al-Qaeda operatives, locals objected to the stay of teachers at their guest house

kolkata Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Officers at East Bidhannagar police station said three employees of the second guest house have been arrested for throwing out the teachers.
Officers at East Bidhannagar police station said three employees of the second guest house have been arrested for throwing out the teachers.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
         

Ten madarsa teachers from West Bengal’s Malda district alleged on Monday that they were thrown out of a private guest house in Kolkata’s Salt Lake because of their religious identity. They said they had booked three rooms in advance ahead of their visit to Kolkata for some official work at the state education department.

Sadek Ali, the headmaster of Krishnapur Madrasa Education Centre, told reporters that he has never faced such humiliation in his long career as a teacher. Ali and his colleagues, in their police complaint, said when they reached the guest house on Monday morning after travelling overnight from Malda, they were told that no room was available and were sent to another guest house. At the second guest house, the teachers were allowed to stay for three hours before being asked to go.

Also Read: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s photo circulated on dating app, complaint lodged

“They were sent by another guest house. We told them that they would have to vacate at 9 am as we were expecting other guests. They left at 9 am,” Gautam Pal, manager of the second guest house.

An employee of the second guest house, who did not want to be named, said after the arrests of six suspected al-Qaeda operatives, locals objected to the stay of teachers at their guest house.

Jahangir Ali, a second teacher in the group, said, “We never expected this kind of humiliation in Kolkata.”

Actor Kaushik Sen and poet Joy Goswami condemned the incident, saying the arrest of the suspected al-Qaeda members cannot be used as an excuse to isolate people from a particular religion.

Md Salim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said Bengal has always been known for its secular values. “This cannot be tolerated. Trade licence of the guest house must be cancelled.”

Officers at East Bidhannagar police station said three employees of the second guest house have been arrested for throwing out the teachers.

tags
top news
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In