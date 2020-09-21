e-paper
Home / India News / Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s photo circulated on dating app, complaint lodged

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's photo circulated on dating app, complaint lodged

The lawmaker wrote in her complaint that an advertisement was being circulated on a social networking site in the form of a sponsored post by a company named “FancyU – Video Chat App” using her pictures in an unauthorized manner without her consent.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police after her photo was used in a dating app without her consent.
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police after her photo was used in a dating app without her consent. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police after her photo was used in a dating app allegedly without her consent.

The lawmaker wrote in her complaint that an advertisement was being circulated on a social networking site in the form of a sponsored post by a company named “FancyU – Video Chat App” using her pictures in an unauthorized manner without her consent.

“Upon preliminary searching, I have been given to understand that this is a dating app, available on Google Play Store. The advertisement is malicious and erring in nature. It is completely unacceptable on my behalf,” Jahan wrote in her complaint.

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police’s cyber-crime cell swung into action soon after receiving the complaint on Monday from the lawmaker.

“We have received a complaint. Necessary actions are being taken,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Earlier in the day the MP tweeted, tagging the police commissioner: “This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. @CPKolkata.”

