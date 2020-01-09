Explosion in West Bengal as seized firecrackers go off, 2 reportedly injured

kolkata

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:06 IST

At least two people, including a child, were allegedly injured and dozens of houses damaged, after a high-intensity blast in North 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Thursday. The blast took place when the police was disposing of seized firecrackers on the banks of River Hooghly.

The firecrackers were seized from dozens of factories in the district operating illegally. An accidental explosion in one such factory killed four people and injured one on January 3.

The intensity of Thursday’s explosion was such that window panes of several houses, located on two banks of the river, cracked. Panic stricken people complained of tremors and came down on the streets.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information that two police vehicles were torched by an irate mob.