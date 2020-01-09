e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Kolkata / Explosion in West Bengal as seized firecrackers go off, 2 reportedly injured

Explosion in West Bengal as seized firecrackers go off, 2 reportedly injured

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information that two police vehicles were torched by an irate mob.

kolkata Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
At least two people, including a child, were allegedly injured and dozens of houses damaged, after a high-intensity blast in North 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Thursday.
At least two people, including a child, were allegedly injured and dozens of houses damaged, after a high-intensity blast in North 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Thursday.
         

At least two people, including a child, were allegedly injured and dozens of houses damaged, after a high-intensity blast in North 24 Parganas in south Bengal on Thursday. The blast took place when the police was disposing of seized firecrackers on the banks of River Hooghly.

The firecrackers were seized from dozens of factories in the district operating illegally. An accidental explosion in one such factory killed four people and injured one on January 3.

The intensity of Thursday’s explosion was such that window panes of several houses, located on two banks of the river, cracked. Panic stricken people complained of tremors and came down on the streets.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information that two police vehicles were torched by an irate mob.

tags
top news
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Kolkata News