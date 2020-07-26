e-paper
241 arrests made in Kolkata for violation of Covid-19 regulations

241 arrests made in Kolkata for violation of Covid-19 regulations

On Saturday, as of 6 pm, a total of 703 people were booked/prosecuted for violating regulations, including 368 for not wearing face masks and 11 for spitting in public places.

kolkata Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
Arrest-handcuffs.
         

The Kolkata Police reported a total of 241 arrests for deliberate violation of the Covid-19 ‘Complete Safety Regulation’ from Sunday morning till noon.

“A total of four vehicles have been seized in the same period,” the Kolkata Police said.

On Saturday, as of 6 pm, a total of 703 people were booked/prosecuted for violating regulations, including 368 for not wearing face masks and 11 for spitting in public places.

The number of booked/prosecuted vehicles was 14.

According to the West Bengal health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 56,377, including 19,391 active cases, 35,654 discharged cases and 1,332 deaths.

