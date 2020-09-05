e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata Metro plans to run special services for NEET candidates on Sept 13

Kolkata Metro plans to run special services for NEET candidates on Sept 13

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

kolkata Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.
The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
         

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres, a top official said Saturday.

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week.

The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.

tags
top news
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In