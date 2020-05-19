e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Mamata confirms participation in Opposition meeting on Friday to discuss Covid crisis

Mamata confirms participation in Opposition meeting on Friday to discuss Covid crisis

The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers and the changes in labour laws.

kolkata Updated: May 19, 2020 17:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Kolkata
Apr 21: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits the Rajabazar area in Kolkata on Tuesday, asks citizens to stay at home and cooperate in the fight against Coronavirus.
Apr 21: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits the Rajabazar area in Kolkata on Tuesday, asks citizens to stay at home and cooperate in the fight against Coronavirus. (ANI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday confirmed her participation in the opposition parties’ virtual meet convened by the Congress to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the impact of the lockdown.

The Congress has called a meeting of like-minded parties on Friday to discuss the plight of migrant workers and the changes in labour laws.

“Yes, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on Friday evening through videoconferencing to discuss the present Covid situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there,” she told reporters here.

Various opposition-ruled states have criticised the Centre over its handling of the migrant crisis.

Rendered jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown, which began on March 25, thousands of migrant workers across the country are undertaking long and arduous journeys to their native places on foot, on bicycles or packed into trucks.

Many of them have been killed in accidents in different parts of the country.

A senior TMC leader said, “The way the Centre had been trying to pin the blame on states for everything is unacceptable. It is due to the Centre’s sudden imposition of lockdown, the country is facing this migrant crisis.

“Like-minded opposition parties will meet via video conference on Friday at 3 pm to discuss the next steps that could be taken to deal with the crisis in a better way.”

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In