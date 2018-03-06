Man arrested for rape attempt on 3-year-old in Kolkata bus

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly trying to rape a three-year-old inside a luxury bus parked at an abandoned parking lot in Kolkata’s Canal (West) Road, police said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Munna, a helper of a private bus, allegedly dragged the minor into the vehicle and abused her after locking the bus from inside. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was rescued by local residents.

The child was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“Though the victim was bleeding when she was admitted on Monday evening, her condition later stabilised. She is responding to treatment,” said Suddhodhan Batabyal, superintendent of the hospital.

The incident happened while the victim was playing with her elder brother who is five years old.

She was lured by Munna to go near the bus and then he dragged her inside. Seeing his sister being taken into the vehicle, the victim’s brother banged the door of the bus for some time but to no avail.

“The boy then rushed to his mother, who immediately sought the help of her neighbours. Locals rushed to the spot, broke open the bus door and found the victim lying on a seat of the bus bleeding. The accused, too, had blood stains on this clothes,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

Locals thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

The police lodged a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and is consulting forensic experts. If rape is established, he will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Tuesday.