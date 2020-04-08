e-paper
Many organisations in Kolkata holding online events amid lockdown

Many organisations in Kolkata holding online events amid lockdown

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority is holding an online drawing, music, poem writing competition for children.

kolkata Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
In view of the nationwide lockdown, a film production unit in Kolkata is organizing a competitive online film festival for children above 13 years of age.
With the lockdown in force and people confined to their homes, many organizations in the city are now conducting online cultural events, including competitions and theatre events.

All the participants, from 4 to 17 years, will have to do is to register their names at the NKDA website mentioning their area of interest, an NKDA official said on Wednesday.

The organisers will refer a particular date for every participant on which the video of his/her performance or poem will be uploaded on the link given by NKDA, he said, adding that children can register their names till April 14.

“The aim is to give a little bit of happiness to the children who are stuck in homes for so many days and bring a smile on their faces,” NKDA chairman Debasish Sen told PTI.

In a similar move, Dumdum Park Tarun Dal Durga Puja committee has started online registration for cultural competition - having drawing, poetry recital, singing segments - from Tuesday.

“Children from 4-17 years will be able to take part in the competition and the awards will be announced by this month,” an organiser said.

Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’ can be seen on YouTube by a city-based group which does unique music and theatre shows comprising youngsters.

“We have got around 600 views for the online theatre show shot within home till now. We wish more people, who cannot go out to theatres in the present situation, to see our adaptation of Miller’s epic work at home and enjoy,” Abhrajit Sen said on behalf of the group.

A film production unit is organizing a competitive online film festival where anyone, above 13 years of age, can participate by registering and submitting a three-minute short film in any language on the subject decided by the organisers.

Asis Dutta said on behalf of the organisers that the shooting has to be done within the confines of home and following social distancing norms.

