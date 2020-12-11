e-paper
Missing Kolkata youth's skeleton recovered from home; mother is a suspect

Missing Kolkata youth’s skeleton recovered from home; mother is a suspect

Father of the deceased youth got suspicious after learning that his mother was trying to hide the fact that he was missing.

kolkata Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The skeleton was discovered from the terrace of the victim’s own house. Police is further investigating the case.
The skeleton was discovered from the terrace of the victim's own house. Police is further investigating the case.
         

The skeleton of a 25-year-old man, who was reported missing, was recovered from the terrace of his residence at Salt Lake, a satellite town of Kolkata, on Thursday. Police have arrested the man’s mother and brother.

Sleuths of Bidhannagar police said that they received a complaint from a man Anil Kumar Mahensariya, a businessman by profession, on Thursday. The man, in his complaint, told the police that his eldest son Arjun was missing and that he suspected his wife Geeta had either abducted his son or might have killed him.

“When police went to search the house, they found a skeleton from the terrace. The skeleton is believed to be that of Arjun. Geeta has been arrested,” said a top official of Bidhannagar police.

Some black stains were found on the floor of the ground floor which cops said could be caused by burning something. Ashes were also found on the staircase leading to the terrace.

The couple was married at least 32 years ago and had three children – Arjun, 25, Vidur, 22 and Vaidehi, 20. But due to some marital discord, Anil left his Salt Lake residence in August 2019 and started living separately in an apartment in Rajarhat, around 10 km away, the police said.

On October 29 this year, Anil came to know that Geeta, along with their three children, went to visit her mother at Ranchi in Jharkhand. A month later on November 30, however, Anil came to know that his eldest son Arjun was not with his mother at Ranchi. Later that day however, Geeta called Anil and said that all the three children were with her.

With his eldest son missing for the last few days, Anil lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar East police station on Thursday. Police initiated a case and raided the Salt Lake house from where the skeleton was recovered.

