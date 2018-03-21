Setting benchmark, Kolkata court sends child abusing father to jail in six days

In a country where delayed justice is a matter of rising concern for the authorities, a judge in a city court has set a record by disposing off a sexual assault case in just six working days.

Additional district and sessions judge of Sealdah court, Jimutbahan Biswas, sentenced a person to five years in prison and fined him Rs 20,000 for sexual assault on his 13-year-old daughter. He has to spend three more months in prison if he can’t pay the fine.

Read: Justice at the speed of light: Court in Bengal sends man to prison 13 days after the crime

The man was charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). His wife died four months ago.

“This is the fastest judgement in any POCSO case in India. It proves that if the police can file the charge sheet promptly and the matter can be followed up with equal speed, justice cannot be delayed,” said public prosecutor Vivek Sharma.

“Immediately after the police filed the charge sheet, I prayed trial every day, since I apprehended relatives may pressure the child. My plea was accepted,” added Sharma.

Read: Bengal court asks police to escort abuse victim to board exam centre, defers hearing

In December 2016, the same judge, who was then posted in Nadia district, sentenced a 50-year-old barber for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old to five years in prison in just 15 days after the crime.

In the case in Sealdah court, as many as 11 witnesses deposed.

The police complaint was lodged on March 11 by the maternal grandfather of the girl, who is a class six student. The accused was arrested within a few hours.

The investigating officer, Pulak Bandyopadhyay, produced the charge sheet within two days.

Read: Minor raped by neighbour in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, accused held

Ever since she lost her mother, the girl was living with her younger brother and father in the Entally area in central Kolkata. According to the complaint lodged with the police, the accused began caressed her private parts on the night of February 20. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to kill her and warned her not to reveal it to anyone.

After a few days, the girl visited her maternal grandparents and did not want to return home. She eventually narrated the incident to her grandmother.

Read: Two teenagers confined, gangraped for 15 days by nine men in Chhattisgarh

Before the sentence was announced, the culprit pleaded in court that he was not guilty. His lawyers alleged in the court that the in-laws of the accused were not agreeable to him getting married once again, and they lodged the complaint to get hold of the ornaments in his possession.

On March 9, additional district judge II of Krishnanagar, Manas Basu pronounced 40-year-old Tapash Majumdar guilty of sexual assault on a three-year-old and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, a mere 13 days after the crime and nine days after the police submitted the charge sheet.