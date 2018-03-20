Minor raped by neighbour in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, accused held

A three-and-half-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by her 22-year-old neighbour, in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Saturday night. The girl was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shahstri (LBS) Hospital from where she was shifted to AIIMS.

Police said her condition was stated to be out of danger and stable. “The girl child did not have to undergo a surgery but has been kept under observation at the hospital because of her injuries,” said a police officer privy to the case. Her family members staged a protest against the local police on Monday.

Jasmeet Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (east), said a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act was registered and the neighbour, identified as Shankar, was arrested.

According to police, the child lives with her parents in Trilokpuri slums. Her father is a fruit vendor while the mother is a housewife.

On Saturday night, there was a power cut in the neighbourhood when the girl was with her mother. The girl started crying after which Shankar came and told her mother that he was taking her to his shanty to play with her.

After a few minutes, the girl’s mother heard her daughter crying. She went to bring her back. As she entered his room, she found her daughter bleeding. The mother raised an alarm after which Shankar allegedly fled.

The woman informed her husband. They took her daughter to LBS hospital where doctors confirmed rape. “As the girl’s condition was serious, she was referred to AIIMS for better treatment,” said the officer.

A case was registered and a manhunt was launched to arrest Shankar. “His possible hideouts were raided and we arrested him on Sunday,” the officer said, adding Shankar works as a labourer.