Two killed while making firecrackers in West Bengal

kolkata

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:43 IST

At least two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday while allegedly making firecrackers in two different districts of West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Himangshu Pal, 65, was killed in a blast in Bhagabanpur area of East Midnapore district, about 120 km from Kolkata. Arup Datta, who was injured in Bally of Howrah district, succumbed to his injuries at Kolkata’s state-run SSKM Hospital.

“A person died following a blast in his house on Monday night. We are investigating the matter and probing whether firecrackers were being made in the house,” Akhtar Ali, a sub-divisional police officer of Egra, said.

“A forensic team is coming to collect samples from the house that was damaged by the impact of the blast,” Ali added.

Datta, a resident of Barendrapara of Bally, died in the SSKM Hospital on Monday evening. Dutta was in mid-thirties.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon after he sustained injuries when he was making firecrackers on the third floor of his house.

Officers of Bally police station have started an investigation into the accident.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:43 IST