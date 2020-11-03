e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes vascular surgery; internal bleeding stopped

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes vascular surgery; internal bleeding stopped

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

kolkata Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee during interview at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai.
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee during interview at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition improved on Monday night after doctors treating him at a private hospital in south Kolkata conducted a vascular surgery and successfully stopped the internal bleeding which was leading to loss of haemoglobin.

“We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for a vascular intervention. It lasted for about an hour. For all certainty, it (the bleeding) will not happen again. Now we would be in a better position to manage the overall situation. There should not be any drop of haemoglobin or platelets or any derangement in the physiology,” Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said around 10 pm on Monday.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. As a result, Chatterjee’s condition deteriorated drastically over the past week. The noted actor has been in a drowsy state since last Monday.

“In the coming two or three days we will try to recover the ground that had been disturbed and correct most of the things. Once all the organ functions start recovering we will focus on making his consciousness improve by some way or the other,” said Dr Kar.

Also read: 19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China

“This could be a good news for him but once again I am reiterating the fact that having been inside a hospital Intensive Care Unit for 26 days with a prolonged period of unconsciousness or reduced consciousness with life support, it would be difficult for an octogenarian person to have a very favourable outcome. But he is putting up a valiant fight,” Dr Kar added.

“We have rarely seen someone with such a good physiology. We really hope that if the consciousness level returns he still has the vigour, energy and same organ functions,” Dr Kar added.

Millions of people in Bengal and beyond have been praying for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted.

In a bid to offer a holistic treatment, the doctors initially made Chatterjee listen to music and literature of his choice. He even communicated with his daughter Poulomi Basu.

tags
top news
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In