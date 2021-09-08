5 ways to deal with life better amid pandemic

Living in the times of Coronavirus pandemic has made us realise the importance of dealing with our emotions better, having a positive attitude and stealing small moments of joy as they come. The current crisis has also taught us that no matter how difficult the situation is, an unshakeable faith and a firm resolve to stay happy can help us tide over the challenges of life.

"Life is like a rollercoaster ride with its own highs and lows. While some people are able to bounce back from challenges rather quickly and deal with situations well, some may find it hard to overcome difficult situations. It is resilience that is required to bounce back from adversities. Just like a ball always bounces back when we throw it on the ground, humans do too when faced with difficult situations," says Kashika Gulati, Counselling Psychologist at Kaleidoscope- A unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare.

As we are still venturing out of our houses with caution, meeting fewer people than before, and reminiscing about our pre-Covid lives, it is important to weave a resilient lifestyle that takes care of our mental health and keeps our passions alive.

Gulati suggests some ways to build a resilient lifestyle:

1. Surround yourself with positive people

We all face challenging situations in life and learn from our experiences. Having supportive and empathetic people around, who make us feel understood and empower us can give us the strength to overcome any situation.

2. Believe in your capabilities

"The key to anything in life is having confidence and believing in ourselves. Any challenge that arises in life can be overcome by using our strengths and skills confidently. So, trust your abilities and do what makes you feel confident," says Gulati.

3. Take care of yourself

Self-care doesn't necessarily mean fulfilling materialistic needs, indulging in shopping or good food. It is also about taking care of your emotional needs by priortizing things in your life and dealing with situations effectively. It could be about giving yourself the much-needed rest to get recharged or taking a day off from work to give yourself a break.

4. Find a purpose

Life becomes meaningful when we are driven by a purpose. All the challenges and achievements that come on the way seem a part of the process when something bigger than ourselves drives us. So, find your calling and give yourself to it. It gives us the strength to keep going.

5. Have faith

Having belief in something bigger than oneself can be a source of constant strength.

