6 must-do activities on this Memorial Day weekend in Boston

Boston's Memorial Day weekend in 2023 is set to be a bustling period full of life and activity. As summer kicks off, the city is primed with a series of events that cater to diverse interests​​. (ALSO READ: The role of African Americans in Memorial Day's birth: Uncovering the contested origins)

Flag Garden Tribute at Boston Common

An annual tradition during Memorial Day weekend is the creation of a flag garden on Boston Common near the Soldiers and Sailors monument. This year marks the 12th and 13th years of this tradition where over 37,000 flags are placed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and its volunteers. Each flag represents a service member from Massachusetts who has fallen in the line of duty from the Revolutionary War until now, creating a breathtaking display of red, white, and blue​​.

Sleeping Beauty Ballet

Boston Ballet has commenced an 11-day run of "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Citizens Bank Opera House. The ballet, which began on Thursday, showcases an iconic Tchaikovsky score performed by the Boston Ballet Orchestra and choreography by Marius Petipa​, reports Boston​.com.

Boston Calling Music Festival

Celebrating its 10th anniversary since its inception in 2013, Boston Calling is back this weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The festival lineup features top artists like Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore along with local acts such as The Q-Tip Bandits and Ali McGuirk. Tickets are still available for the three-day event, though Saturday's concerts are now sold out​​.

Tall Ship Cruises

The Boston-based nonprofit World Ocean School is offering leisurely two-hour sails around Boston Harbor aboard the S/V Denis Sullivan, a replica of a 19th-century three-masted Great Lakes schooner. Tickets are available for cruises on Friday, Saturday, and a Memorial Day excursion​​. (ALSO READ | Memorial Day spoiler alert: Potential tropical disturbance stirs up the Atlantic ahead of 2023 hurricane season)

Seaport Summer Market

The Seaport Summer Market is hosting local artists and entrepreneurs selling a range of products including art pieces, clothes, jewellery, and more. The market will also have outdoor games for all ages, several food and drink options, and a "Dinos in Space" exhibit from The Boston Children’s Museum​​.

Free Museum Admissions

Both the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston are offering free admission on Memorial Day. The Museum of Fine Arts has an ongoing exhibit, "Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence," which features more than 100 original works by the Japanese artist​​. The Institute of Contemporary Art features "María Berrío: The Children’s Crusade," where the Colombian artist explores the history of Christian conversion efforts through a contemporary lens​.

