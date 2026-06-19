Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, an expert shared yoga practice for healthy ageing

As the world prepares to observe International Yoga Day 2026 under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," experts are highlighting yoga's role in supporting well-being beyond physical fitness. According to Radhika Iyer Talati, founder of RAA Foundation and a yoga teacher with nearly three decades of experience, shares healthy ageing is not about performing advanced postures. Instead, it is about developing habits that nurture the mind and body over time.

A representative image of a woman practising yoga.(Pexels)

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Having completed multiple yoga training programmes and conducted free meditation sessions for over a decade, Talati believes that yoga can be integrated into everyday life, even for people with demanding schedules.

Healthy ageing begins with the mind-body connection

Talati said one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding yoga is that it is largely focused on flexibility and physical appearance. While physical benefits may be noticeable, she believes they are not the practice's primary goal.

"Yoga is not about achieving perfect poses but about the mind-body connection," Talati said.

She explained that benefits such as improved appearance, better skin, or increased flexibility are often by-products of a regular practice. According to her, the deeper purpose of yoga is to cultivate mental clarity, emotional balance, and inner peace.

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{{^usCountry}} "Physical benefits like good skin and hair are side effects, not yoga's main purpose. Yoga should focus on mental clarity and peace rather than physical appearance," she added. How to start yoga in your busy schedule? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Physical benefits like good skin and hair are side effects, not yoga's main purpose. Yoga should focus on mental clarity and peace rather than physical appearance," she added. How to start yoga in your busy schedule? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For people who feel they are too busy to practise yoga, Talati recommends beginning with small, manageable steps rather than waiting for ideal conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For people who feel they are too busy to practise yoga, Talati recommends beginning with small, manageable steps rather than waiting for ideal conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to her, yoga is not limited to physical postures and can begin with simple moments of stillness and awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, yoga is not limited to physical postures and can begin with simple moments of stillness and awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sitting in silence for twenty minutes without distractions qualifies as yoga practice," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sitting in silence for twenty minutes without distractions qualifies as yoga practice," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also recommends building a basic fitness foundation through activities such as walking, running, or swimming before progressing into a structured yoga routine. Consistency matters more than quick results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also recommends building a basic fitness foundation through activities such as walking, running, or swimming before progressing into a structured yoga routine. Consistency matters more than quick results {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most common mistakes beginners make, Talati said, is expecting immediate changes. Instead, she encourages practitioners to approach yoga as a long-term commitment.

"In my experience, meaningful and sustainable benefits from yoga emerge through consistent long-term practice rather than short-term efforts," she said.

Talati advises beginners to spend the first few months learning from a qualified instructor before practising independently. She also recommends revisiting teachers periodically to refine and upgrade one's practice.

What are the benefits of practising yoga?

Beyond its physical benefits, Talati believes yoga can play an important role in helping people navigate the pressures of modern life.

She noted that regular yoga and meditation practices can support people dealing with anxiety, depression, workplace stress, and burnout. By creating a calmer mental state, yoga can help individuals respond to challenges with greater clarity and balance.

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"Yoga provides mental, physical, and emotional healing benefits beyond physical exercise," Talati said.

"A calm mind enables clarity of thought and the ability to live a balanced life."

More than exercise

According to Talati, yoga has gained global recognition over the past several decades because people are increasingly recognising it as a holistic practice rather than simply a form of exercise.

As International Yoga Day 2026 shines a spotlight on healthy ageing, she believes the focus should remain on building a sustainable practice that supports overall well-being throughout life.

"Yoga is not merely physical exercise but about connecting mind and body," Talati said.

For those looking to embrace the theme of healthy ageing this year, Talati's advice is straightforward: start with what is possible, remain consistent, and allow the benefits of yoga to unfold gradually.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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