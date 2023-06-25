10 best tips and tricks for creating stunning resin art pieces

Resin has taken the crafting world by storm, becoming the ultimate creative medium that offers boundless possibilities. If you haven't delved into the world of resin yet, you're missing out on an exhilarating and versatile crafting experience. From crafting exquisite jewellery and decorative items to creating grand resin art paintings and furniture, resin allows you to unleash your artistic vision on any scale. However, working with resin comes with distinct challenges that require technical expertise and a learning curve. Yet, with the right guidance, you can confidently master the art of resin and create stunning masterpieces that truly shine. (Also read: Resin Art: All you need to know about this popular art trend )

10 Best Tips and Tricks for Resin Art

Resin art is a captivating form of artistic expression that involves using epoxy resin as a medium to create multidimensional artwork. (Freepik )

"Conventional paintbrushes, acrylic, and oil paints are not utilised in the odd painting method known as resin art. For the new-age creative community, it is seen as advanced artwork. Trust me when I tell you that the success of your resin project is determined long before you even pour the resin. By addressing issues such as bubbles and sticky resin in advance, you can ensure a flawless and beautifully finished outcome," says Madhavi Adalja, Resin Artist.

Madhavi further shared with HT Lifestyle 10 essential tips to help you create breathtaking and captivating resin art pieces that will leave everyone in awe.

1. Safety first

Before you start, resin precautions are a must. Have appropriate safety gear. Follow resin safety precautions. This entails working in a space that is well-ventilated and donning safety gear, such as gloves, a respirator mask, and an apron.

2. Prepare your resin crafting area

When working with resin, always assume that it will drop or pour everywhere. Protect your table with non-stick surfaces.

3. Be prepared and gather your supplies

Gather all the supplies you’ll need before you mix your resin. You don’t want to waste any time by looking for extras and accessories while the pot time on your resin is ticking.

4. Ensure complete dryness of all materials

Anything you use in resin needs to be completely dry. You need to make sure any papers, flowers, natural products, etc., are sealed and dry before putting them in resin, or else your resin will not cure.

5. Read the directions

Every resin has different viscosity ( thickness of resin ). You must know how much resin and hardener to mix together. For example, do you need to mix 1:1, 2:1, 3:1 or drops of hardener per ounce of resin.

6. Get your room to the ideal temperature

Resins cure best in a temperature which is not too hot nor too cold. Humidity is another factor to check out for. Try to dehumidify the surrounding if it is too humid.

7. Have clean-up supplies handy

Have paper towels and a trashcan close by to clean up the spills and drips.

8. Removing bubbles

It’s very important after you have poured resin to remove bubbles with either a blow torch or a heat gun. It is also important that you do not burn your resin or else it will not cure. So one has to be very careful.

9. Reaction of resin

If you start itching or by mistake touched your resin hand to eyes please leave everything and visit a doctor.

10. Colours and pigments

All colours and pigments are not compatible with resin. So please use pigments that are specifically made to use with resin.

Most importantly please enjoy resin art after taking note of all the tips and let your creativity flow.

