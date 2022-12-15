Resin Art: All you need to know about this popular art trend

This lovely glass finish painting style must be familiar to you if you use social media. From Instagram reels to Youtube shorts, the internet has been obsessed with it since it became popular. Its simplicity in preparation and striking appearance are contributing factors to its rising popularity. For many people, creative arts are both soothing and therapeutic, from making candles to acrylic pour paintings to making digital designs, resin art has become a well-liked activity. Resin can be used to create a range of exquisite items, like as sparkling combs, custom jewellery, or lacquered surfaces. You just need a pair of gloves, some resin, and imagination to take up this creative artsy activity. (Also read: Tips to use epoxy resin art to give a splash of colour to home decor, interiors)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Madhavi Adalja, Resin Art Artist and Expert, explained, "Resin art/painting is a distinctive painting technique in which the artwork is created without the use of traditional brush strokes, watercolour, acrylic, or oil paints. But instead, they use a chemical called epoxy, different colours and pigments are mixed with epoxy to produce stunning patterns and designs, once it dries up it produces a stunning, waterproof finish that resembles glass. Resin art is one of the most versatile forms of art with endless possibilities. With the help of resin art, you can even create an art piece out of flowers or photographs." She further shared useful insights on the history, advantages and some tips and tricks of resin art.

History of resin art:

Resin art has been around for decades. Amber, the resin found in nature, is made by trees. Amber has been used for decades to make decorative items, jewellery, etc. Modern resin is produced artificially and utilised for identical purposes. Epoxy resin was first identified in the 1930s. It was patented as a separate product once people learned it could be used to preserve stuff or hold things together. Epoxy resin soon found its way into the world of art, where it has been utilised ever since.

Tips and tricks for beginners:

It can be simple to dive in headfirst without completing any investigation at all. It can be intimidating to understand all there is to know about resin art, Resin art has its own set of difficulties. Hence, it is advisable to learn the basics from a professional. Madhavi suggested some precautions that you must take while doing this art.

Gloves to protect your hands, a well-ventilated area, quality 3M mask or respirator are absolutely necessary for the artist's safety. Whatever your setup is, just make sure you do your homework.

If you want to create resin art, you'll need to invest in a few key supplies, including a heat gun, a clean sheet of plastic, ice cream sticks, tissue paper, an apron, gloves, a mask, resin pigments, glitter, stones, and crystals.

If you're working on wall art, you'll need an MDF board that's between 10 and 12 mm thick, and if you want to create projects using moulds, you'll need the appropriate moulds. Gesso or primer must be used before resin is poured if you are dealing with MDF.

Why you must try resin art:

- Resin is one of the most versatile materials, artists have developed more complex works of art than ordinary canvas paintings.

- Resin is durable and long-lasting once it has dried, making it the ideal addition to wooden furniture.

- Epoxy resin has completely revolutionised the way that interior design is done and introduced a new, creative element.

- Epoxy resin is being used by interior designers and architects to create stunning interiors that are not only inventive but also fashionable and elegant.

As a result, the resin has been added to the world's must-have list for architects and interior designers.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter