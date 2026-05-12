New Delhi, Artist Sheba Chhachhi, vocalist Aruna Sairam, choreographer Ashley Lobo, and theatre veteran Anuradha Kapur will be among the arts practitioners to lead the programming for the 11th Serendipity Arts Festival. 11th Serendipity Arts Festival to take place from December 13-20

The line-up of artists will curate the interdisciplinary arts festival across visual arts, craft, culinary arts, music, dance, accessibility, and special projects. The festival will be held in Panjim from December 13 to 20, the organisers said.

"As Serendipity enters its second decade, our ambition is not only to present art but to shape how it is experienced, shared, and understood. The curators are central to this they bring deep expertise, but more importantly, a spirit of inquiry that keeps the festival restless, questioning, and alive to its times," Sunil Kant Munjal, founder patron of the Serendipity Arts, said in a statement.

The Visual Arts programme will be led by art historian Latika Gupta and Chhachhi, whose practices bring together rigorous art historical inquiry and politically engaged, lens-based work.

While Gupta's work engages with pedagogy, institutional practice, and contemporary art discourse, Chhachhi is known for investigating contemporary questions about gender, the body, the city, cultural memory and eco-philosophy, "through intimate, sensorial encounters".

Carnatic veteran Sairam and composer-singer Ankur Tiwari will bring together classical depth and contemporary soundscapes in the music section.

Sairam is a Padma Shri award-winning carnatic vocalist and composer, and is known for bringing bhakti, abhangs, and spiritual repertoire into contemporary concert life, Tiwari designed creative collaborations for Coke Studio Bharat that showcased the depth and diversity of India's music.

The theatre programme will be curated by playwright Mahesh Dattani and Kapur, two leading voices in contemporary theatre whose practices "bring together artistic rigour, critical inquiry, and a deep engagement with the social and cultural landscape".

Choreographers Lobo and Surjit Nongmeikapam will curate the dance programme and "explore the body as a site of both discipline and disruption".

Lobo is considered a "pioneer of formalised Western dance education in India", while Nongmeikapam's work reimagines traditional performance frameworks through contemporary movement.

While in craft programme textile designer Kshitij Jalori and interdisciplinary artist Sudheer Rajbhar will aim to bridge design innovation with grassroots material practices; the culinary arts vertical, curated by Anisha Rachel Oommen, founder of Goya, will expand the discourse on food beyond consumption into a cultural and critical framework.

Poet and disability rights campaigner Salil Chatturvedi will return in his role to curate the accessibility section to ensure "inclusivity is embedded as a foundational approach".

Special Projects, curated by curator Sreyansi Singh and dancer Padmini Chettur, will act as a connective thread to bring together cross-disciplinary explorations that push the boundaries of how art is encountered.

"Curators at Serendipity Arts are not just programme-makers; they are critical voices who shape how audiences experience, understand, and question the arts today. Our 2026 cohort has been brought together with a clear intent – to push interdisciplinary dialogue further, create room for slower and more layered engagement, and tell sharper, more intentional stories across the festival," Smriti Rajgarhia, director of the Serendipity Arts, said.

In its 11th year, the Serendipity Arts Festival will aim to push creative boundaries through exhibitions, performances, workshops, and interactive experiences.

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