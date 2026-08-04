5 signs your kitchen chimney might not be working, from sticky cabinets to food odours

A chimney's job is to suck up cooking fumes, grease particles and food odours as you cook. It sits right above the stove and silently draws in the smoke rising from the pan. However, with everyday use, grime may clog its filters and affect its suction power. So, how can you tell whether your chimney needs cleaning, servicing or replacement?

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Rupali Singh, head of marketing at KAFF Appliances, shared five telltale signs that your chimney is no longer functioning efficiently, along with the possible reasons behind them and what you can do to address the problem.



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“A chimney needs optimal maintenance to deliver its peak performance. Oftentimes, the accumulation of greasy materials and oils from everyday cooking starts to clog its filters, which diminishes its extraction efficiency long before any physical signs become apparent," she noted.

How to know if your chimney is not working?

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If you see sticky grime on cabinets, then it means your chimney is not working.

{{^usCountry}} Here are the five signs she listed which mean your chimney is not working: 1. Smoke hangs around longer than usual If you notice a cloud of smoke in your kitchen just after you’ve finished cooking, your chimney has failed to suck the smoke.

This happens because grease has begun to clog the internal filters and the exhaust duct, which stops the motor from functioning properly. 2. A layer of sticky grime on kitchen surfaces If the ceiling, tiles, and the upper part of cabinets are sticky or are coated in deep-yellow oil layers, then the chimney is having issues.

A properly working chimney traps grease before it is able to get into your interiors.

If the suction is less than ideal, or if the filters are blocked, then grease has no other place but to settle on your interiors. 3. Loud, unusual vibrations and noise Chimneys typically produce a gentle whirring sound while operating.

A sudden increase in noise may indicate a problem with the motor or blower fan.

Grinding, rattling or straining noises may suggest that these components are working harder than usual.

Excessive oil buildup can unbalance the fan blades or damage the motor bearings, resulting in unusual noise and vibrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the five signs she listed which mean your chimney is not working: 1. Smoke hangs around longer than usual If you notice a cloud of smoke in your kitchen just after you’ve finished cooking, your chimney has failed to suck the smoke.

This happens because grease has begun to clog the internal filters and the exhaust duct, which stops the motor from functioning properly. 2. A layer of sticky grime on kitchen surfaces If the ceiling, tiles, and the upper part of cabinets are sticky or are coated in deep-yellow oil layers, then the chimney is having issues.

A properly working chimney traps grease before it is able to get into your interiors.

If the suction is less than ideal, or if the filters are blocked, then grease has no other place but to settle on your interiors. 3. Loud, unusual vibrations and noise Chimneys typically produce a gentle whirring sound while operating.

A sudden increase in noise may indicate a problem with the motor or blower fan.

Grinding, rattling or straining noises may suggest that these components are working harder than usual.

Excessive oil buildup can unbalance the fan blades or damage the motor bearings, resulting in unusual noise and vibrations. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Lingering food odours across the house

If the smell of last night's fish fry or an earlier meal lingers in the living room or bedroom, your chimney may not be working efficiently.

A properly functioning chimney creates a negative-pressure zone that helps draw cooking odours out of the kitchen.

Strong food smell spreading across different rooms may indicate poor suction.

As a result, stale, odour-filled air remains indoors and circulates throughout the house.

5. Fails the simple ‘paper test’

Switch on the chimney and set it to its maximum speed.

Hold a sheet of newspaper or a paper towel against the suction zone or filter.

A properly functioning chimney should immediately pull the paper towards the filter and hold it in place.

If paper does not stick, it may indicate that the chimney's extraction power has weakened.

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What should you do if your chimney is not working properly?

The expert also shared what you should do if your chimney's motor is too old. According to her, simply replacing the motor may not be an effective long-term solution. She recommended, "If the motor is old, noisy, or malfunctioning, any replacement motor can have similar problems sooner or later. The optimal strategy is to switch to a chimney equipped with a BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor.”

Explaining why it may be a better alternative, she added, "BLDC motor chimneys differ from the ordinary motors in that they deliver more powerful suction and consume less electricity (up to 50% power savings). Furthermore, as they do not use carbon brushes, BLDC motors generate much less noise and friction. Thus, they provide whisper-quiet operation and consume less energy.”

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Rupali also emphasised that a malfunctioning chimney should not be ignored, as grease accumulation can affect indoor air quality and potentially create a fire hazard. However, replacement may not be necessary. She added, "In most situations, deep cleaning or changing blocked filters may help the appliance function properly for a while.”