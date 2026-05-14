5 smart hacks for a comfortable summer at home without constant effort: From portable fan to smart lighting

Indian summers have always been intense, and in recent years, rising temperatures driven by climate change and phenomena like El Niño have made them harsher. As a result, beating the heat is no longer just about comfort; it’s about being practical and prepared. Today, coping with the heat goes beyond mere convenience; it becomes a well-planned effort. Fortunately, technological advancements and efficient gadgets can be of great assistance during this hot summer season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals, shared smart hacks that can help you instantly upgrade your home.

Hacks for comfortable summer homes.(Unsplash)

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1. Opt for a portable personal fan when you’re on the move

Kishan Jain said, “When stepping out into hot areas, having a small portable fan can make quite a difference.” These fans are both lightweight and easy to handle, providing instant relief when used in hot areas. Additionally, the use of portable fans can help prevent heat strokes and other summer-related misfortunes.

2. Upgrade to energy-efficient ceiling fans for better cooling at home

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{{^usCountry}} An efficient way of cooling a home starts by using the correct devices. Kishan suggests considering BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans as they are energy-efficient and hence use much lower levels of electricity to function consistently. Such methods not only ensure that one has a constant comfort level indoors, but they also help to regulate power bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An efficient way of cooling a home starts by using the correct devices. Kishan suggests considering BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans as they are energy-efficient and hence use much lower levels of electricity to function consistently. Such methods not only ensure that one has a constant comfort level indoors, but they also help to regulate power bills. {{/usCountry}}

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BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans are energy-efficient and hence use much lower levels of electricity to function consistently. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Leverage home automation for smarter, more convenient cooling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Leverage home automation for smarter, more convenient cooling {{/usCountry}}

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According to Kishan, home automation devices allow residents to manage the fans, air conditioning, and lighting using smartphones or voice assistants. One can program these gadgets to turn on before arriving at home or even change the settings while still in bed. Through this, it is possible to cool rooms at the exact time required, without running gadgets for long periods.

4. Switch to smart lighting solutions to help keep indoor spaces cooler.

“A lesser-known fact about cooling a home is that lighting plays a crucial role in regulating the temperature inside a room,” said Kishan. Older bulbs are generally warmer compared to the newer LED ones and give out more heat. By switching to LED lights, you can reduce the amount of heat generated at home, keeping rooms cooler during summer.

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By switching to LED lights, you can reduce the amount of heat generated at home, keeping rooms cooler during summer. (Pexel)

5. Use motion sensors and timers to optimise energy use

A common observation at homes is that residents tend to forget to switch off fans when leaving a room. This can be addressed through motion detectors and timers, as they will switch off any device not in use, saving energy and reducing electricity bill costs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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