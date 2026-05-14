5 smart hacks for a comfortable summer at home without constant effort: From portable fan to smart lighting
These smart hacks can transform your home into a comfortable summer sanctuary without trying too hard.
Indian summers have always been intense, and in recent years, rising temperatures driven by climate change and phenomena like El Niño have made them harsher. As a result, beating the heat is no longer just about comfort; it’s about being practical and prepared. Today, coping with the heat goes beyond mere convenience; it becomes a well-planned effort. Fortunately, technological advancements and efficient gadgets can be of great assistance during this hot summer season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals, shared smart hacks that can help you instantly upgrade your home.
Also read | From candles and scents to fresh linen sprays, here are 5 easy ways to make your home smell luxurious on budget
1. Opt for a portable personal fan when you’re on the move
Kishan Jain said, “When stepping out into hot areas, having a small portable fan can make quite a difference.” These fans are both lightweight and easy to handle, providing instant relief when used in hot areas. Additionally, the use of portable fans can help prevent heat strokes and other summer-related misfortunes.
2. Upgrade to energy-efficient ceiling fans for better cooling at home
An efficient way of cooling a home starts by using the correct devices. Kishan suggests considering BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans as they are energy-efficient and hence use much lower levels of electricity to function consistently. Such methods not only ensure that one has a constant comfort level indoors, but they also help to regulate power bills.{{/usCountry}}
An efficient way of cooling a home starts by using the correct devices. Kishan suggests considering BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans as they are energy-efficient and hence use much lower levels of electricity to function consistently. Such methods not only ensure that one has a constant comfort level indoors, but they also help to regulate power bills.{{/usCountry}}
3. Leverage home automation for smarter, more convenient cooling{{/usCountry}}
3. Leverage home automation for smarter, more convenient cooling{{/usCountry}}
According to Kishan, home automation devices allow residents to manage the fans, air conditioning, and lighting using smartphones or voice assistants. One can program these gadgets to turn on before arriving at home or even change the settings while still in bed. Through this, it is possible to cool rooms at the exact time required, without running gadgets for long periods.
4. Switch to smart lighting solutions to help keep indoor spaces cooler.
“A lesser-known fact about cooling a home is that lighting plays a crucial role in regulating the temperature inside a room,” said Kishan. Older bulbs are generally warmer compared to the newer LED ones and give out more heat. By switching to LED lights, you can reduce the amount of heat generated at home, keeping rooms cooler during summer.
5. Use motion sensors and timers to optimise energy use
A common observation at homes is that residents tend to forget to switch off fans when leaving a room. This can be addressed through motion detectors and timers, as they will switch off any device not in use, saving energy and reducing electricity bill costs.