6 beautiful traditional Indian artforms you must know about

India is a nation with a strong cultural and artistic history. India is home to a wide variety of art forms that are passed down from generation to generation due to its unique and distinct cultures. While some have changed over time to accommodate new paint and material options, others have remained unchanged by modernization. Each type of art is distinctive in its way and is highly regarded. These art forms had previously only been found in wall paintings or murals. These days, however, they can also be found on canvas, paper, linen, etc. They exude an air of antiquity and nostalgia for a bygone era because they are typically fashioned from natural materials and colours. Indian art is highly regarded throughout the world and here is a list of some of the most stunning traditional Indian art forms you need to be aware of. (Also read: Top Indian destinations to visit for art lovers )

1. Bhil painting

Art is an important part of the Bhil community. They take part in all kinds of art forms and activities, one of which is their striking paintings. (Pinterest)

Art is an important part of the Bhil community. They take part in all kinds of art forms and activities, one of which is their striking paintings. What makes Bhil painting unique is the presence of numerous dots, spreading skillfully throughout the artwork. The chosen bright, natural colours and the uniform pattern and dots fill the artwork with life, They showcase the peacefulness and beauty of mother nature through the art form.

2. Pattachitra artwork

Pattachitra is a traditional art form from the lap of the beautiful state of Odisha and West Bengal (Pinterest)

Pattachitra is a traditional art form from the lap of the beautiful state of Odisha and West Bengal that brings forward the unique tradition of cloth-based scroll painting. It usually describes several mythological incidents through highly detailed and well-designed paintings on the scroll.

3. Madhubani paintings

Traditional Madhubani art, commonly referred to as Mithila painting, is centered in the Mithila region of Bihar. It is one of the earliest forms of art. (pixabay)

The Madhubani district of Bihar is home to the traditional painting style known as Madhubani Painting, often referred to as Mithila Painting. It is one of the most well-known and cherished forms of Indian art. It has been practiced for many generations in Bihar. These artworks, which were created using rice flour, twigs, and natural colours, have gained international recognition. While some of them are devoted to gods and goddesses, others depict ordinary people going about their daily lives. The variety of subjects is what distinguishes Madhubani as a timeless art style.

4. Warli art form

It is one of India's oldest forms of art. It originated from the Warli tribes of India's Western Ghat. (istockphoto)

It is one of India's oldest forms of art. It originated from the Warli tribes of India's Western Ghat. In order to create a variety of forms and represent everyday activities like fishing, hunting, festivals, dance, and more, circles, triangles, and squares are primarily used. Its distinctive human shape of a circle and two triangles makes it stand out. All of the paintings have a red ochre or black background, while the shapes are all white.

5. Mandana art

It is one of the artistic genres whose popularity is steadily growing. Mandana paintings are a form of ornamental tribal art that is produced throughout India. (Pinterest)

It is one of the artistic genres whose popularity is steadily growing. Mandana paintings are a form of ornamental tribal art that is produced throughout India. It was primarily originated from Rajasthan but practiced in many parts of India. These artworks are set against walls and floors. The first painters in Mandana were members of the ancient ethnic communities known as Meenas. Paintings by the Mandana are a unique form of art. It incorporates its people's customs and cultures into a straightforward but beautiful painting.

6. Tanjore painting

Thanjavur painting is a traditional South Indian painting style that originated in the Tamil Nadu town of Thanjavur. (Pinterest)

Thanjavur painting is a traditional South Indian painting style that originated in the Tamil Nadu town of Thanjavur (also spelled Tanjore). Cut glasses, valuable or semi-precious stones, and gold leaves are used to embellish the paintings. Gods and goddesses are the most frequently explored subject in Tanjore art, while other recurrent themes include birds, flowers, and animals. The beauty of this art resides in the fact that the shine and glean of the gold leaf utilised in these works of art stay forever. The paintings are painstakingly created utilising ancient techniques.

