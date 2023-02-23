7 reasons to include gloss in your home decor

Home decor is a reflection of your personality, style, and taste. When it comes to decorating your living space, incorporating different materials and textures can help you create a visually appealing and welcoming environment. One material that you may want to consider including in your home decor is gloss. Gloss is a versatile material that can add a touch of elegance, sophistication, and style to any living space. Whether it is an accent wall or your cabinets, a glossy finish lends a statement-making and eye-catching oomph factor to any room. In this article, we will explore the different reasons why you may want to consider incorporating gloss into your home decor and how it can help you create a beautiful and functional living space. (Also read: Home decor tips: Time-honoured decor pieces for culture and art enthusiasts )

Chirag Vora, Founder and Curator of Mason Home by Amarsons, shared with HT lifestyle, seven reasons to include gloss in your home decor.

1. Make it glam without loud hues: If you love neutral and timeless hues, make it glam with a glossy wall, cabinet or console table. It will transform the room's look and give it a chic contemporary vibe. Glossy kitchens are always a modern-day choice. They lend personality to your space.

2. Gloss is always easier to clean: Glossy cabinets or table tops are uber easy to clean. They are ideal for households with babies. They come with high shine and remain that way for a long time. You only need a microfiber cloth to remove any lingering dust, lint or watermarks from a glossy surface.

3. Balances modern with traditional: Glossy surfaces are just the right amount of contemporary you need to amp up the modernity of a traditional home. If you want to add a pop of colour or even go glam, glossy surfaces are an easy way to do that.

4. Highlights architectural features of a room: Glossy paint or lacquer, when applied to a wall or even furniture, somehow makes it the hero element of the space. Whether it is a false ceiling, fireplace, wall, or walk-in closet, glossy surfaces in bold hues add the required drama to make your guests marvel at an architectural feature in your home.

5. Water resistant: Apart from being easy to clean and low maintenance, glossy surfaces are also resistant to water, making them great for kitchens and bathrooms. Any space where splashes, drips, spills and steam build-up occur daily makes for the perfect place to use glossy surfaces. High-shine paints and materials are also highly durable and can withstand bumps and daily cleaning, making them an ideal choice for woodwork and cabinetry, as well as doors and door trim, which get knocked and banged around, too.

7. Glossy helps bounce light around the room: Using glossy paint for the walls, you can use a darker colour without making the room feel sombre. Glossy surfaces can turn a rather underwhelming room into a treasure box. It’s the easiest way to lend a zesty and glamorous personality to any home.

