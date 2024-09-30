Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024: Get up to 70% off on hydraulic beds, single beds, wooden cabinets, and more

With the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, it's time to give your bedroom a complete makeover. During Amazon India's Festival, beds and cabinets are among the most sought-after furniture items due to massive discounts and special deals. Customers can choose from a wide variety of beds, ranging from king-sized to foldable options, often available at up to 70% off. Get up to 70% off on beds and cabinets

Cabinets, including sleek wardrobes, and multipurpose storage units also attract significant price drops. You can also choose from a wide range of beds available on the ecommerce platform. From the stylish king or queen size beds, to the multi-utility hydraulic storage options, you can basically pick any of them and avail yourself lucrative discounts. Apart from the 70% off during the sale, all SBI credit and debit cardholders can also get an additional 10% instant discount on all purchases.

Moreover, many brands offer additional incentives such as no-cost EMI, free delivery, and exchange offers, making the festival season an ideal time for upgrading home furniture at affordable prices. The sale often coincides with major Indian festivals, boosting demand and festive home makeovers.

Up to 65% off on Single Beds during Amazon sale:





Upgrade your bedroom with a sleek, space-saving single bed. Ideal for small rooms, guest spaces, or children's rooms, these beds offer comfort and durability. Crafted with premium materials, they ensure long-lasting use. Perfect for one person, the single bed fits seamlessly into any decor style, making it a great addition to your home.

Top single beds

Up to 70% off on Queen size beds during Amazon Sale:





Experience comfort and style with a queen-size bed. Designed to provide ample sleeping space, this bed is perfect for couples or individuals who appreciate extra room. With sturdy construction and modern designs, it complements any bedroom decor. Enjoy a restful night's sleep and elevate your room’s look this festive season.

Top queen size beds

Amazon sale on beds and cabinets

Up to 60% off on King-size beds on Amazon Great Indian Sale:





Add luxury to your bedroom with a king-size bed. Spacious and elegant, this bed provides ultimate comfort for couples or families who love extra room. Crafted from high-quality materials, its sturdy design ensures durability. Perfect for creating a master bedroom retreat during this festive season.

Top king-size beds

Up to 55% off on Hydraulic beds on Amazon Great Indian Sale:





Maximize space and storage with a stylish hydraulic bed. Featuring easy-lift storage under the mattress, it offers a convenient solution for decluttering. Perfect for modern homes, the hydraulic mechanism ensures smooth access, while its sleek design complements any bedroom decor. Ideal for those who need both comfort and utility.

Top hydraulic beds:

Also Read: Hydraulic bed buying guide: Revolutionize your bedroom space

Up to 50% off on bunk beds on Amazon Great Indian Sale:

Bunk beds are a practical and space-saving furniture option, commonly used in children's rooms, dormitories, and shared living spaces. Featuring two stacked beds, they maximize floor space, allowing for additional storage or play areas. Modern bunk beds often come with safety features like guardrails and sturdy ladders for easy access to the top bunk.

Top bunk beds

Up to 60% off on Poster beds on Amazon Great Indian Sale:





Bring timeless elegance to your room with a classic poster bed. Featuring four tall posts and intricate designs, this bed adds a regal touch to any bedroom. Its sturdy frame offers long-lasting durability while enhancing your space with traditional charm. A statement piece for this festive season!

Top poster beds:

Up to 65% off on Metal beds on Amazon Great Indian Sale:





For a contemporary touch, choose a sleek metal bed. Strong and lightweight, metal beds are perfect for modern homes. The clean lines and minimalistic design fit seamlessly into any decor, providing durability without compromising style. Ideal for a sturdy, affordable, and stylish addition to your bedroom.

Top Metal beds

Up to 65% off on Trundle beds:





Optimize your space with a versatile trundle bed. Ideal for guest rooms or kids' spaces, it features a pull-out bed for extra sleeping arrangements. The compact design is perfect for maximizing small spaces while maintaining comfort and style. A great space-saving solution this festive season!

Top Trundle beds

Up to 60% off on Cabinets:





Upgrade your storage with a stylish and functional cabinet. Offering ample space for organization, it's perfect for storing clothes, accessories, or household essentials. Available in various designs to suit your decor, this durable cabinet is a must-have for keeping your home clutter-free this festive season.

Top cabinets



FAQ for beds and cabinets What type of bed is best for small spaces? A Murphy bed, sofa bed, or loft bed is ideal for small spaces as they maximize floor space by being convertible or elevated.

How often should I replace my bed or mattress? A mattress should typically be replaced every 7-10 years, depending on its condition and the type of mattress. A bed frame may last longer depending on material quality.

How do I choose the right bed height? The ideal bed height depends on personal preference and accessibility. For most people, the top of the mattress should be level with the knees when standing next to the bed.

How do I choose the right cabinet size? Cabinet sizes depend on the space available and the function. Base cabinets are typically 24” deep and 36” high, while wall cabinets are usually 12”-24” deep and vary in height.

How do I clean and maintain my cabinets? Regularly clean with a damp cloth and mild soap. Avoid abrasive cleaners that can scratch the surface. For wooden cabinets, use furniture polish to maintain shine and protection.

