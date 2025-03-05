Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Last day to grab minimum 50% off on sofa cover set, wall art, cushion cover, and more

With the festive season around the corner, how about giving your home a total makeover, that too without breaking your bank? Sounds like a plan, isn't it? If this is what you have been eager to hear, then you must make the most of the Amazon Home Shopping Spree wherein, you can get minimum 50% off on your favourite sofa covers, cushion cover sets, wall art, figurines, lights, and more. Amazon shopping spree: Minimum 50% off

With elegant décor pieces, and high-quality textiles, you can curate a living space that reflects your personality and enhances everyday living—all delivered straight to your door. So, glam up your living space for the festive or wedding season into a haven of comfort and style with Amazon's vast selection of home furnishings.

Sofa covers

Give your living room a stylish makeover with elegant sofa cover sets during the Amazon shopping spree. Crafted from premium fabrics, these sofa covers not only shield your sofa from spills and dust, but also add a refreshing charm to your space. Be it subtle neutrals or vibrant prints, there’s a perfect match for every décor as per your taste. Transform your home with these chic and functional covers, creating a cosy and inviting ambiance.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cushion covers

Add a pop of colour and comfort to your space with Amazon’s exquisite cushion cover sets. Either go for chirpy, boho, and vibrant shades, or simply don your cushions with the pastel colours for that pleasing vibe in your living space. Simply switch them out to refresh your interiors in an instant, making every corner of your home feel warm and inviting.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bedsheets

Bring cosiness to your bedroom with breathable cotton, silky satin, or microfiber bedsheets. Offering a perfect blend of softness and durability, these bedsheets complement your bedroom interiors. Choose a floral print for spring, geometric designs for autumn, or classic solids for winter, there’s a collection to suit your taste and weather. Go for a wrinkle-resistant and easy to maintain bedsheet, as they ensure a hassle-free experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Dohar and throws

Snuggle up in warmth with cosy dohars and throws, perfect for every season. Adding a charm to your living space and bedroom, these dohars and throws add comfort and charm to your home. Drape it over your couch or spread across your bed, they bring an inviting touch of elegance. Choose from sophisticated patterns, playful prints, or classic solids to match your décor. These stylish and functional throws and dohars are perfect for movie nights, chilly evenings, or simply adding a cosy vibe to your space.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Rugs and carpets

Step into luxury with Amazon’s stunning collection of rugs and carpets, designed to redefine comfort and elegance. From plush shaggy rugs to intricately woven carpets, each piece is a work of art that enhances your space. Go for modern abstracts, Persian-inspired motifs, or classic solids, there’s something for every taste. These soft, durable floor coverings add warmth, reduce noise, and protect your floors, making them a must-have for any home.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Curtains and blinds

Curtains and blinds add a touch of sophistication and personal touch to your home. So, transform your home with Amazon’s exquisite range of curtains and blinds, adding elegance and privacy to every room. Be it the sheer drapes that let in soft sunlight or blackout curtains for a restful sleep, there’s a style for every need. Choose from delicate florals, chic solids, or bold patterns to complement your décor. Let your interiors shine with the perfect balance of natural light and stylish sophistication.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Decorative showpieces

Bring personality and charm to every corner of your home with Amazon’s captivating decorative showpieces. From elegant figurines to artistic sculptures, these showpieces add a touch of sophistication to any space. Be it your love for vintage aesthetics, modern minimalism, or cultural artifacts, there’s a piece to reflect your taste. Crafted from high-quality materials, they make perfect centrepieces for shelves, coffee tables, or mantelpieces.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Indoor planters

Indoor plants not only add positivity to your indoor space, they make your corners and nooks look stylish, the perfect blend of nature and décor. Irrespective of what you choose between sleek ceramic pots, rustic terracotta, or modern geometric designs, these planters enhance every corner of your home. Ideal for lush greens, succulents, or flowering plants, they create a refreshing and serene atmosphere. Thoughtfully designed for durability and aesthetics, they fit effortlessly on tabletops, shelves, or balconies. Add a touch of nature indoors and let your space thrive with vibrant greenery.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Get gardening essentials at 40% off; Turn your home into a green wonderland

Best living room furniture: Enhance your home decor with the best sofas, coffee tables, settees and more

Retro furniture ideas: Shopping guide to ace that classic vintage look

FAQ for home furnishing How do I choose a colour scheme for my home? Start with neutral base colours and add accent shades based on your preference. Consider factors like natural lighting, room size, and furniture colours.

How can I make a small room look bigger? Use light colors for walls and furniture. Add mirrors to reflect light and create depth. Opt for multi-functional and space-saving furniture. Keep the décor minimal to avoid clutter.

What are some budget-friendly home décor ideas? DIY projects (painting old furniture, making wall art). Thrift store finds and upcycling. Rearranging existing furniture for a fresh look. Adding indoor plants for an inexpensive upgrade.

What lighting is best for a cosy home? Warm LED bulbs. Table and floor lamps for a soft ambiance. Pendant lights or chandeliers for statement pieces. Candles for a warm and inviting feel.

What are some easy ways to decorate for different seasons? Use seasonal colors (pastels for spring, deep hues for fall). Swap out cushion covers and throw blankets. Add seasonal flowers and greenery. Incorporate holiday-themed decorations when needed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.