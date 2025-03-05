Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Last day to grab minimum 50% off on sofa cover set, wall art, cushion cover, and more
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
KINGLY Velvet Quilted Universal Elastic Sofa Cover Non-Slip Sofa Protector 3 Seater Armchair Cover with Machine Washable Adjustable Elastic Straps (3 Seater) (Green Blue) View Details
|
₹1,232
|
|
|
Luxury 3 Seater Sofa Cover with Tassels| Rainbow Aztech Three Seater Anti-Slip Multicoloured Sofa Cover with Corner Tassels- Seat Cover-Fits 3 Seater Sofa Seat- 1 Piece, Colourful Diwali Home Decor View Details
|
₹836
|
|
|
FABANE Velvet Printed Sofa Seat Cover For 3 Seater With Heavy Antiskid Backing & Easily Machine Washable Sofa Seat Runner For Couch Or Home Living Area - (27 X 72 Inches -2 Piece) Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
House of Quirk Universal Single Seater Sofa Cover Big Elasticity Cover for Couch 140 GSM Sofa Slipcover (Dark Blue Lotus, 90-145cm) View Details
|
₹748
|
|
|
Fashion Throw l Shape Sofa Cover 7 Seater | Chenille Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Protector Covers | Sofa Cover for Living Room | Sofa Slipcovers (Sage Green (Design-2), L-Shape) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Nendle Luxurious Abstract Design Sofa Cover 3 Seater Velvet| 3 Seater Sofa Cover for Living Room, Drawing Room and Hall (Pack of 2, Sky Blue) View Details
|
₹645
|
|
|
HOMETHREADS Plush Faux Fur Sofa Cover – Ultra-Soft, Thick & Fluffy Sectional Couch Slipcover with Anti-Slip Design, Washable Furniture Protector for Lasting Comfort (Light Green, 1 Seater | 70x90cm) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Dazzling DECOR Sofa Seater Slip Covers with Arm and Cushion and Table Cover - 3+2 Seater Velvet Sofa Cover Set for Single Sofa Couch - 5 Seater Sofa Seat Protector Slip and Back Covers, 2801_Sky View Details
|
₹2,698
|
|
|
Fashion Throw l Shape Sofa Cover 7 Seater | Velvet Quilted Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Protector Covers | Sofa Cover for Living Room | Sofa Slipcovers (Dark Grey with Frill, L-Shape) View Details
|
₹1,779
|
|
|
AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers - (16 X 16 Inches), 50 TC, Multi View Details
|
₹295
|
|
|
STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details
|
₹376
|
|
|
ACN Kohinoor | Macrame Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inch Handmade Soft Boho Cotton Pillow Case For Sofa Set Bed Living Room Bedroom In Premium Canvas Fabric With Back Zipper, Off-White, 1-Piece, 1 tc View Details
|
₹342
|
|
|
DECOMIZER Jacquard Weaved Geomteric Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch Set Of 5 Ethnic Motifs Cushion Covers,Design- Star,Color- Beige, 240 tc View Details
|
₹563
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Umi Satin 250TC Cushion Pillow Covers, Multicolor, Set of 5 (Owl Elephants, 16X16 Inches) View Details
|
₹550
|
|
|
Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details
|
₹331
|
|
|
CIDIZY Jute Floral Print Cushion Covers, 16 X 16 Inch, Set Of 7, Multicolor, 200 tc View Details
|
₹496
|
|
|
Gifts Island Set Of 5 Cream&Beige Polyester Silk Gold-Tone Striped Square Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch (40.64 X 40.64 Cm, Cream) For Living Room Bedroom, Stylish&Modern Covers,350 TC View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
HOMEMONDE Cotton Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inches - Set Of 2 Quatrefoil Pattern Sofa Pillow Covers, Yellow, 250 TC View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Yellow Weaves Cotton Canvas Decorative Cushion Covers, (16 X 16 Inches), Set Of 5, Multicolour, 250 tc View Details
|
₹589
|
|
|
Jaipur Weaves Bedsheet King Size 100% Pure Cotton Bed Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers, 240 TC Premium Bedding Set, Super Soft Cozy (Spring Tulips Brown, Super King) View Details
|
₹1,347
|
|
|
Story@Home Bedsheet for king size bed |300TC | White & Blue | Abstract | 1 Piece cotton bedsheets for king size bed with 2 Pillow covers (270 x270cm) Perfect for Home Decor & gifting | Cotton bedsheet View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
KEDARA CLOTH Solid Fitted Bedsheet Set- 1800 TC Microfiber - 3-Piece Bedding Sheet Set with 2 Pillowcases-Softness- -Fitted bedsheet_Dark Grey Solid_75 x 72 View Details
|
₹1,650
|
|
|
RajasthaniKart® Pure 100% Cotton Double Bed Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers (Bedsheet for Double Bed Cotton, Green Rangoli) View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
Home Sizzler 144 TC Microfibre Kids Giraffe Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers (Yellow) View Details
|
₹367
|
|
|
haus & kinder Double Size Bedsheets for Bed, 186 TC, 100% Cotton Bed Sheet for Queen Size Bed with 2 Pillow Covers, Bedsheet with Garden of Joy Design View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
LINENWALAS 300 TC 100% Cotton Satin Stripes King Bed Sheet - Premium Hotel Bedsheet and 2 Pillow Covers Set for Hotels, Guest House & B&B (White,100x108 inch) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Dreamscape 100% Cotton King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - (Size 108 x 108 inches, 140 TC, Colour - Blue) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
SAJAVAT HOME Hand-Knitted Pure Cotton 3 Seater Sofa Throw | Decorative Large Throw for Living Room, Bedroom, Sofa & Chair | Beige Multi with Tassels | 82x52 Inches / 208x132 CMS | Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Shrika Graham| White Cotton Sofa Throw with Elegant Brown Lining| Soft Sofa Throw| Basic Throw| Travel Blanket||House Warming Gift|Asthetic Home Decor| (50 Inches by 80 Inches) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
LUSHLYF Light Lavender Knitted Cotton Sofa Throw, 50x60 Inch - Soft & Cozy Knit Texture, Perfect for Sofa & Bed, Durable & Machine Washable Blanket - Elegant Lavender Decor for Home & Living Room View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
LINENWALAS Luxury Reversible Cotton Dohar Double Bed | 300 TC | 3-Layered AC Blanket with 250 GSM Cotton Filling | Ultra-Soft, Lightweight | Summer Throw Blanket (90x100 Inches, Reverie Bloom) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Haus & Kinder Printed Reversible Flannel Extra Warm Blanket for AC Room-Single Blanket for Kids Adults, Microfiber Blanket Single Bed, 1Pc Single Blanket for All Season, 150X230Cm, Blue, 450GSM,Tartan View Details
|
₹1,163
|
|
|
Homestan Sherpa Fleece Blanket Single Bed for Winter 220GSM, Super Soft Kambal Single Bed, Ideal for Mild Winters, AC Blankets for Winter, 60x90 inches (Blush Pink, Single) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Animal Farm Microfibre Printed Quilt Blanket/Comforter,Single,220 Gsm,White,Reversible,tc-200 | TC - 200 View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
VAS COLLECTIONS 120 GSM Premium Cotton Printed Dohar/AC Blanket for Double Bed Size (90 x 86 inches) |Ultrasoft & Lightweight |Double - 228x220 cms-Blue & Green View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
Story@Home Dohar Single Bed | 100% Cotton Blanket Single Bed | 150GSM | 144X 220 cm | AC Dohar Single Bed | Baby Pink & White | Floral Pattern | Quilt | Duvet | Dohar | Perfect Festive Gifting View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade 3D Edge Collection Super Soft Microfiber Silk Touch Rectangular Rugs, Size 3X5,Feet Color, Shadow;Ivory View Details
|
₹2,390
|
|
|
ishro home Polyester Premium 3D Printed Italian Rectangular Carpets for Living Room/Bedroom/Home, Waterproof and Anti-Skid (3X5Fts, Marble Swirl Blue) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Welspun Wonder-Full Polyster 981 GSM Area Rugs Machine Washable Rug Indoor Floor Rug Carpet for Bedroom Under Dining Table Home Office House Decor - Anti Skid Carpet (Beige - 4 X 6 Feet) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White) View Details
|
₹284
|
|
|
Super Soft Shaggy Rugs Fluffy Carpets, Indoor Modern Plush Area Rugs For Living Room Bedroom Kids Room, Upgrade Anti Skid Durable Rectangular Fuzzy Rug (Beige, 3 X 5 Feet), Large Rectangle View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Status 3D Printed Vintage Persian Bedside Runner Carpet Rug Anti Skid Backing for Home/Kitchen/Living Area/Office Entrance (45 x 150 cm) Pack of 1 (Multicolor) (Bricks) View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
AYLEEN RUGS Carpets for Living Room Handwoven 3D Curved Pattern Shaggy Super Soft Fluffy and Anti Skid Rugs, Size 5X7 Feet Rectangular Colour, Ivory-Beige Modern View Details
|
₹5,988
|
|
|
Carpets for Living Room Soft Fluffy Fur Shaggy Rugs for Living Room Bedroom Decor 3x5 feet Small Carpet Silver Rug View Details
|
₹2,580
|
|
|
HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet Upcycled from Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Décor (2 feet x 3 feet) View Details
|
₹489
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Bamboo Curtains - W 3 ft x H 6 ft - Rope Mechanism Roll Up Down Bamboo Shade for Sunlight, Dust Protection Window Chick Blinds for Balcony, Restaurant, Hotel, Dhaba, Resort View Details
|
₹1,245
|
|
|
Galaxy Home Decor Solid Plain Curtains for Door 7 Feet, Pack of 2, Aqua View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
Tranquebar Curtain Co. 100% Cotton Printed, Room Darkening Curtains With Ethnic Bird Print For Window (With Back Tabs) - 5 Feet, Tori: Yellow & Oat Brown, Set Of 2 (Length 152 Cm), Light-filtering View Details
|
₹1,200
|
|
|
ZEBRA BLINDS Polyester Blinds for Windows,Ivory,W175XH130CM View Details
|
₹2,690
|
|
|
HIPPO Roller Blind Curtain for Outdoor Shade HDPE Corded 95% Sun & UV Protection, Air Flow Design, Light Filtering Balcony Roll-up Blinds (Country-Blue, 4FTX9FT) View Details
|
₹3,070
|
|
|
HOMEMONDE Blackout Curtains 97% Room Darkening - 7 Feet Door Curtain Drapes Thermal Insulated Thick Panels, Set of 2 Dark Brown - 84 Inches | Solid View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
VJK FAB Space Theme Curtains for Kids Room | Planets Parde, Cartoon Curtains 4x5 feet Set of 2 | Window Galaxy Print Blinds for Boys & Girls Room| Window Curtain Panel View Details
|
₹735
|
|
|
Linenwalas Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Eyelet Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set of 2 -White - 4.5ft x9ft Grommets View Details
|
₹1,148
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,589
|
|
|
Xtore Beautiful Finish Uniquely Hand Crafted Home Dcor African Tribal Women Art Piece - (Set of 3, Multicolour), Resin View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
Naayaab Craft Wooden and Brass Saras,Wooden Antique Decorative Saras Swan Crane Love Birds Fantasy Showpiece for Home Decor-Set of 2,Size:- Big(5 X 9 X 29Cm)&Small(5 X 9 X 20Cm) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
PREK Crystals Gemstones, Seven Chakra Crystal Tree Good Luck Show Pieces for Home Decor Items Decoration Bonsai Money Tree Plant Marriage Gift, Size 10-12 inches, Multicolor Golden Wire View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹853
|
|
|
INDICAST 8 Tirupati Balaji Fine Painting Idol Decorative Showpiece Handcrafted Balaji Murti For Home Office And Gifting Purpose Sculpture, Golden, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹3,039
|
|
|
amazon basics Creative Resin Golden Reindeer Sculptures | Beautiful Home Decor | Elevates Energy of Your Room (Pack of 2, Blue) View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
House Of Wemy Gold Plated Lord Krishna Hands Idol with Face, Flute & Peacock Feather for Car Dashboard | Statue for House Warming Gifting | Decorative Items for Home & Office (Pink- 4.5 inch) View Details
|
₹937
|
|
|
Xtore Resin Rajasthani Musical Couple Decoreative Showpiece for Home Decor (Pack of 2, Multicolor) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
YUCCABE ITALIA FOXB TK 18 INCH Pots for Plants Highly Durable Polymers Lightweight Indoor Outdoor Plant Pots, Flower Pot Gamla Tree Planter Container Planters for Living Room, Balcony, Garden, Grey View Details
|
₹2,109
|
|
|
MD Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room| Bedroom Display Plant Stand | Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Planter for Home & Office Decor Set of-3 (White) View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
DHARA HOME DECOR Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Plant Set of-3 (Golden) View Details
|
₹804
|
|
|
RUSTIC RITUALS best of nature for you! 100% Natural and Handmade Wicker Planter for Indoor Outdoor Garden Patio Terrace Balcony Table Shelf, Storage Basket for Table and Shelf, Flower Pot (Pack of 3) View Details
|
₹1,614
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹643
|
|
|
TrustBasket Jalsa Planter Set of 2 (Gold) | Heavy Duty Highly Durable Floor Pot for Living Room, Indoor and Outdoor, Balcony, Home Decor Metal Planter View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
HASTHIP® 3Pcs Hydroponics Glass Planter with Wooden Stand for Desktop Table Decor Home Office, Plant Terrarium, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase for Propagating Money Plant, Flower and More View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
ExclusiveLane Indigo Vines Table Planters for Living Room (Set Of 2, Handpainted)|Ceramic Flower Pots Ceramic Planters Pot for Home Decoration Plant Pot for Indoor Plants Pots for Plants Planter Pot View Details
|
₹899
|
|
