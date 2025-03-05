Menu Explore
Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Last day to grab minimum 50% off on sofa cover set, wall art, cushion cover, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 05, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Upgrade your home and give it a total makeover with the best furnishings at Amazon. Sofa covers, cushion covers, wall art, and more at minimum 50% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

KINGLY Velvet Quilted Universal Elastic Sofa Cover Non-Slip Sofa Protector 3 Seater Armchair Cover with Machine Washable Adjustable Elastic Straps (3 Seater) (Green Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,232

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luxury 3 Seater Sofa Cover with Tassels| Rainbow Aztech Three Seater Anti-Slip Multicoloured Sofa Cover with Corner Tassels- Seat Cover-Fits 3 Seater Sofa Seat- 1 Piece, Colourful Diwali Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹836

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FABANE Velvet Printed Sofa Seat Cover For 3 Seater With Heavy Antiskid Backing & Easily Machine Washable Sofa Seat Runner For Couch Or Home Living Area - (27 X 72 Inches -2 Piece) Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

House of Quirk Universal Single Seater Sofa Cover Big Elasticity Cover for Couch 140 GSM Sofa Slipcover (Dark Blue Lotus, 90-145cm) View Details checkDetails

₹748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashion Throw l Shape Sofa Cover 7 Seater | Chenille Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Protector Covers | Sofa Cover for Living Room | Sofa Slipcovers (Sage Green (Design-2), L-Shape) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nendle Luxurious Abstract Design Sofa Cover 3 Seater Velvet| 3 Seater Sofa Cover for Living Room, Drawing Room and Hall (Pack of 2, Sky Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMETHREADS Plush Faux Fur Sofa Cover – Ultra-Soft, Thick & Fluffy Sectional Couch Slipcover with Anti-Slip Design, Washable Furniture Protector for Lasting Comfort (Light Green, 1 Seater | 70x90cm) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dazzling DECOR Sofa Seater Slip Covers with Arm and Cushion and Table Cover - 3+2 Seater Velvet Sofa Cover Set for Single Sofa Couch - 5 Seater Sofa Seat Protector Slip and Back Covers, 2801_Sky View Details checkDetails

₹2,698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashion Throw l Shape Sofa Cover 7 Seater | Velvet Quilted Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Protector Covers | Sofa Cover for Living Room | Sofa Slipcovers (Dark Grey with Frill, L-Shape) View Details checkDetails

₹1,779

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers - (16 X 16 Inches), 50 TC, Multi View Details checkDetails

₹295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹376

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ACN Kohinoor | Macrame Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inch Handmade Soft Boho Cotton Pillow Case For Sofa Set Bed Living Room Bedroom In Premium Canvas Fabric With Back Zipper, Off-White, 1-Piece, 1 tc View Details checkDetails

₹342

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOMIZER Jacquard Weaved Geomteric Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch Set Of 5 Ethnic Motifs Cushion Covers,Design- Star,Color- Beige, 240 tc View Details checkDetails

₹563

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Umi Satin 250TC Cushion Pillow Covers, Multicolor, Set of 5 (Owl Elephants, 16X16 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹331

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CIDIZY Jute Floral Print Cushion Covers, 16 X 16 Inch, Set Of 7, Multicolor, 200 tc View Details checkDetails

₹496

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gifts Island Set Of 5 Cream&Beige Polyester Silk Gold-Tone Striped Square Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch (40.64 X 40.64 Cm, Cream) For Living Room Bedroom, Stylish&Modern Covers,350 TC View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Cotton Cushion Cover 16 X 16 Inches - Set Of 2 Quatrefoil Pattern Sofa Pillow Covers, Yellow, 250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yellow Weaves Cotton Canvas Decorative Cushion Covers, (16 X 16 Inches), Set Of 5, Multicolour, 250 tc View Details checkDetails

₹589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaipur Weaves Bedsheet King Size 100% Pure Cotton Bed Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers, 240 TC Premium Bedding Set, Super Soft Cozy (Spring Tulips Brown, Super King) View Details checkDetails

₹1,347

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Bedsheet for king size bed |300TC | White & Blue | Abstract | 1 Piece cotton bedsheets for king size bed with 2 Pillow covers (270 x270cm) Perfect for Home Decor & gifting | Cotton bedsheet View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KEDARA CLOTH Solid Fitted Bedsheet Set- 1800 TC Microfiber - 3-Piece Bedding Sheet Set with 2 Pillowcases-Softness- -Fitted bedsheet_Dark Grey Solid_75 x 72 View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RajasthaniKart® Pure 100% Cotton Double Bed Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers (Bedsheet for Double Bed Cotton, Green Rangoli) View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Home Sizzler 144 TC Microfibre Kids Giraffe Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹367

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder Double Size Bedsheets for Bed, 186 TC, 100% Cotton Bed Sheet for Queen Size Bed with 2 Pillow Covers, Bedsheet with Garden of Joy Design View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINENWALAS 300 TC 100% Cotton Satin Stripes King Bed Sheet - Premium Hotel Bedsheet and 2 Pillow Covers Set for Hotels, Guest House & B&B (White,100x108 inch) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dreamscape 100% Cotton King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers - (Size 108 x 108 inches, 140 TC, Colour - Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SAJAVAT HOME Hand-Knitted Pure Cotton 3 Seater Sofa Throw | Decorative Large Throw for Living Room, Bedroom, Sofa & Chair | Beige Multi with Tassels | 82x52 Inches / 208x132 CMS | Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shrika Graham| White Cotton Sofa Throw with Elegant Brown Lining| Soft Sofa Throw| Basic Throw| Travel Blanket||House Warming Gift|Asthetic Home Decor| (50 Inches by 80 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LUSHLYF Light Lavender Knitted Cotton Sofa Throw, 50x60 Inch - Soft & Cozy Knit Texture, Perfect for Sofa & Bed, Durable & Machine Washable Blanket - Elegant Lavender Decor for Home & Living Room View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINENWALAS Luxury Reversible Cotton Dohar Double Bed | 300 TC | 3-Layered AC Blanket with 250 GSM Cotton Filling | Ultra-Soft, Lightweight | Summer Throw Blanket (90x100 Inches, Reverie Bloom) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haus & Kinder Printed Reversible Flannel Extra Warm Blanket for AC Room-Single Blanket for Kids Adults, Microfiber Blanket Single Bed, 1Pc Single Blanket for All Season, 150X230Cm, Blue, 450GSM,Tartan View Details checkDetails

₹1,163

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homestan Sherpa Fleece Blanket Single Bed for Winter 220GSM, Super Soft Kambal Single Bed, Ideal for Mild Winters, AC Blankets for Winter, 60x90 inches (Blush Pink, Single) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Animal Farm Microfibre Printed Quilt Blanket/Comforter,Single,220 Gsm,White,Reversible,tc-200 | TC - 200 View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VAS COLLECTIONS 120 GSM Premium Cotton Printed Dohar/AC Blanket for Double Bed Size (90 x 86 inches) |Ultrasoft & Lightweight |Double - 228x220 cms-Blue & Green View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Dohar Single Bed | 100% Cotton Blanket Single Bed | 150GSM | 144X 220 cm | AC Dohar Single Bed | Baby Pink & White | Floral Pattern | Quilt | Duvet | Dohar | Perfect Festive Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TAUKIR CARPETS Handmade 3D Edge Collection Super Soft Microfiber Silk Touch Rectangular Rugs, Size 3X5,Feet Color, Shadow;Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹2,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Polyester Premium 3D Printed Italian Rectangular Carpets for Living Room/Bedroom/Home, Waterproof and Anti-Skid (3X5Fts, Marble Swirl Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Welspun Wonder-Full Polyster 981 GSM Area Rugs Machine Washable Rug Indoor Floor Rug Carpet for Bedroom Under Dining Table Home Office House Decor - Anti Skid Carpet (Beige - ‎4 X 6 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kuber Industries Hand Woven Braided Carpet Rugs|Round Traditional Spiral Design Jute Door mat|Mat for Bedroom,Living Room,Dining Room,Yoga,60x60 cm,(White) View Details checkDetails

₹284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Super Soft Shaggy Rugs Fluffy Carpets, Indoor Modern Plush Area Rugs For Living Room Bedroom Kids Room, Upgrade Anti Skid Durable Rectangular Fuzzy Rug (Beige, 3 X 5 Feet), Large Rectangle View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Status 3D Printed Vintage Persian Bedside Runner Carpet Rug Anti Skid Backing for Home/Kitchen/Living Area/Office Entrance (45 x 150 cm) Pack of 1 (Multicolor) (Bricks) View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AYLEEN RUGS Carpets for Living Room Handwoven 3D Curved Pattern Shaggy Super Soft Fluffy and Anti Skid Rugs, Size 5X7 Feet Rectangular Colour, Ivory-Beige Modern View Details checkDetails

₹5,988

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpets for Living Room Soft Fluffy Fur Shaggy Rugs for Living Room Bedroom Decor 3x5 feet Small Carpet Silver Rug View Details checkDetails

₹2,580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet Upcycled from Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Décor (2 feet x 3 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Bamboo Curtains - W 3 ft x H 6 ft - Rope Mechanism Roll Up Down Bamboo Shade for Sunlight, Dust Protection Window Chick Blinds for Balcony, Restaurant, Hotel, Dhaba, Resort View Details checkDetails

₹1,245

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Galaxy Home Decor Solid Plain Curtains for Door 7 Feet, Pack of 2, Aqua View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tranquebar Curtain Co. 100% Cotton Printed, Room Darkening Curtains With Ethnic Bird Print For Window (With Back Tabs) - 5 Feet, Tori: Yellow & Oat Brown, Set Of 2 (Length 152 Cm), Light-filtering View Details checkDetails

₹1,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRA BLINDS Polyester Blinds for Windows,Ivory,W175XH130CM View Details checkDetails

₹2,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HIPPO Roller Blind Curtain for Outdoor Shade HDPE Corded 95% Sun & UV Protection, Air Flow Design, Light Filtering Balcony Roll-up Blinds (Country-Blue, 4FTX9FT) View Details checkDetails

₹3,070

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Blackout Curtains 97% Room Darkening - 7 Feet Door Curtain Drapes Thermal Insulated Thick Panels, Set of 2 Dark Brown - 84 Inches | Solid View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VJK FAB Space Theme Curtains for Kids Room | Planets Parde, Cartoon Curtains 4x5 feet Set of 2 | Window Galaxy Print Blinds for Boys & Girls Room| Window Curtain Panel View Details checkDetails

₹735

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Linenwalas Cotton Linen Solid Sheer Curtain Set with Eyelet Rings Non Blackout Window Curtain - Set of 2 -White - 4.5ft x9ft Grommets View Details checkDetails

₹1,148

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹1,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xtore Beautiful Finish Uniquely Hand Crafted Home Dcor African Tribal Women Art Piece - (Set of 3, Multicolour), Resin View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Naayaab Craft Wooden and Brass Saras,Wooden Antique Decorative Saras Swan Crane Love Birds Fantasy Showpiece for Home Decor-Set of 2,Size:- Big(5 X 9 X 29Cm)&Small(5 X 9 X 20Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PREK Crystals Gemstones, Seven Chakra Crystal Tree Good Luck Show Pieces for Home Decor Items Decoration Bonsai Money Tree Plant Marriage Gift, Size 10-12 inches, Multicolor Golden Wire View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹853

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDICAST 8 Tirupati Balaji Fine Painting Idol Decorative Showpiece Handcrafted Balaji Murti For Home Office And Gifting Purpose Sculpture, Golden, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Creative Resin Golden Reindeer Sculptures | Beautiful Home Decor | Elevates Energy of Your Room (Pack of 2, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

House Of Wemy Gold Plated Lord Krishna Hands Idol with Face, Flute & Peacock Feather for Car Dashboard | Statue for House Warming Gifting | Decorative Items for Home & Office (Pink- 4.5 inch) View Details checkDetails

₹937

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xtore Resin Rajasthani Musical Couple Decoreative Showpiece for Home Decor (Pack of 2, Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YUCCABE ITALIA FOXB TK 18 INCH Pots for Plants Highly Durable Polymers Lightweight Indoor Outdoor Plant Pots, Flower Pot Gamla Tree Planter Container Planters for Living Room, Balcony, Garden, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MD Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room| Bedroom Display Plant Stand | Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Planter for Home & Office Decor Set of-3 (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DHARA HOME DECOR Modern Metal Floor Flower Stands Planter for Living Room Bedroom Display Plant Stand Tall Indoor Plant Stand with Plant Set of-3 (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹804

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUSTIC RITUALS best of nature for you! 100% Natural and Handmade Wicker Planter for Indoor Outdoor Garden Patio Terrace Balcony Table Shelf, Storage Basket for Table and Shelf, Flower Pot (Pack of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,614

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹643

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TrustBasket Jalsa Planter Set of 2 (Gold) | Heavy Duty Highly Durable Floor Pot for Living Room, Indoor and Outdoor, Balcony, Home Decor Metal Planter View Details checkDetails

₹1,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HASTHIP® 3Pcs Hydroponics Glass Planter with Wooden Stand for Desktop Table Decor Home Office, Plant Terrarium, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase for Propagating Money Plant, Flower and More View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ExclusiveLane Indigo Vines Table Planters for Living Room (Set Of 2, Handpainted)|Ceramic Flower Pots Ceramic Planters Pot for Home Decoration Plant Pot for Indoor Plants Pots for Plants Planter Pot View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
With the festive season around the corner, how about giving your home a total makeover, that too without breaking your bank? Sounds like a plan, isn't it? If this is what you have been eager to hear, then you must make the most of the Amazon Home Shopping Spree wherein, you can get minimum 50% off on your favourite sofa covers, cushion cover sets, wall art, figurines, lights, and more.

Amazon shopping spree: Minimum 50% off
Amazon shopping spree: Minimum 50% off

With elegant décor pieces, and high-quality textiles, you can curate a living space that reflects your personality and enhances everyday living—all delivered straight to your door. So, glam up your living space for the festive or wedding season into a haven of comfort and style with Amazon's vast selection of home furnishings.

Sofa covers

Give your living room a stylish makeover with elegant sofa cover sets during the Amazon shopping spree. Crafted from premium fabrics, these sofa covers not only shield your sofa from spills and dust, but also add a refreshing charm to your space. Be it subtle neutrals or vibrant prints, there’s a perfect match for every décor as per your taste. Transform your home with these chic and functional covers, creating a cosy and inviting ambiance.

Cushion covers

Add a pop of colour and comfort to your space with Amazon’s exquisite cushion cover sets. Either go for chirpy, boho, and vibrant shades, or simply don your cushions with the pastel colours for that pleasing vibe in your living space. Simply switch them out to refresh your interiors in an instant, making every corner of your home feel warm and inviting.

Bedsheets

Bring cosiness to your bedroom with breathable cotton, silky satin, or microfiber bedsheets. Offering a perfect blend of softness and durability, these bedsheets complement your bedroom interiors. Choose a floral print for spring, geometric designs for autumn, or classic solids for winter, there’s a collection to suit your taste and weather. Go for a wrinkle-resistant and easy to maintain bedsheet, as they ensure a hassle-free experience.

Dohar and throws

Snuggle up in warmth with cosy dohars and throws, perfect for every season. Adding a charm to your living space and bedroom, these dohars and throws add comfort and charm to your home. Drape it over your couch or spread across your bed, they bring an inviting touch of elegance. Choose from sophisticated patterns, playful prints, or classic solids to match your décor. These stylish and functional throws and dohars are perfect for movie nights, chilly evenings, or simply adding a cosy vibe to your space.

Rugs and carpets

 

Step into luxury with Amazon’s stunning collection of rugs and carpets, designed to redefine comfort and elegance. From plush shaggy rugs to intricately woven carpets, each piece is a work of art that enhances your space. Go for modern abstracts, Persian-inspired motifs, or classic solids, there’s something for every taste. These soft, durable floor coverings add warmth, reduce noise, and protect your floors, making them a must-have for any home.

Curtains and blinds

 

Curtains and blinds add a touch of sophistication and personal touch to your home. So, transform your home with Amazon’s exquisite range of curtains and blinds, adding elegance and privacy to every room. Be it the sheer drapes that let in soft sunlight or blackout curtains for a restful sleep, there’s a style for every need. Choose from delicate florals, chic solids, or bold patterns to complement your décor. Let your interiors shine with the perfect balance of natural light and stylish sophistication.

Decorative showpieces

 

Bring personality and charm to every corner of your home with Amazon’s captivating decorative showpieces. From elegant figurines to artistic sculptures, these showpieces add a touch of sophistication to any space. Be it your love for vintage aesthetics, modern minimalism, or cultural artifacts, there’s a piece to reflect your taste. Crafted from high-quality materials, they make perfect centrepieces for shelves, coffee tables, or mantelpieces.

Indoor planters

Indoor plants not only add positivity to your indoor space, they make your corners and nooks look stylish, the perfect blend of nature and décor. Irrespective of what you choose between sleek ceramic pots, rustic terracotta, or modern geometric designs, these planters enhance every corner of your home. Ideal for lush greens, succulents, or flowering plants, they create a refreshing and serene atmosphere. Thoughtfully designed for durability and aesthetics, they fit effortlessly on tabletops, shelves, or balconies. Add a touch of nature indoors and let your space thrive with vibrant greenery.

FAQ for home furnishing

  • How do I choose a colour scheme for my home?

    Start with neutral base colours and add accent shades based on your preference. Consider factors like natural lighting, room size, and furniture colours.

  • How can I make a small room look bigger?

    Use light colors for walls and furniture. Add mirrors to reflect light and create depth. Opt for multi-functional and space-saving furniture. Keep the décor minimal to avoid clutter.

  • What are some budget-friendly home décor ideas?

    DIY projects (painting old furniture, making wall art). Thrift store finds and upcycling. Rearranging existing furniture for a fresh look. Adding indoor plants for an inexpensive upgrade.

  • What lighting is best for a cosy home?

    Warm LED bulbs. Table and floor lamps for a soft ambiance. Pendant lights or chandeliers for statement pieces. Candles for a warm and inviting feel.

  • What are some easy ways to decorate for different seasons?

    Use seasonal colors (pastels for spring, deep hues for fall). Swap out cushion covers and throw blankets. Add seasonal flowers and greenery. Incorporate holiday-themed decorations when needed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On